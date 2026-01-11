New audiobook "Pentark" is an international collaboration

Australian author, British narrator, Canadian composer. "Pentark: There Is Strength In Us All" by T. L. Brechin, is now available as an audiobook across all major audiobook platforms.

HORLEY, England, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pentark: There Is Strength In Us All" is a new all-ages novel by Australian fantasy writer T. L. Brechin.

Brechin partnered with Justin Hill, producer at The Other Operation's Landen Park Studio facility to produce and publish an unabridged audiobook. Hill brought in award-winning British actress and narrator Rosalyn Landor to read the book, and specified a variety of regional accents for the book's characters. Landor excels at British regional accents and there are voices from Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, West Country, Ireland and others throughout the book.

Music is becoming common in audiobooks but Hill has taken the idea to a new level by commissioning original orchestral music from Canada-based composer Michael Vickerage, known for his film score work. Vickerage produced a set of fully-realised filmic scores after extensive discussions about the tone and style of the book. The result is music which underpins and expands the narrative without overwhelming it. Uniquely, the music in Pentark becomes almost like a second narrator.

Set in the imaginary world of The Isle Of Spheres, Pentark's cast of characters includes dwarves and elves, sages and knights, an owl, a cat and a badger. It resonates with themes of friendship and loyalty, personal growth and new-found courage as the companions learn to work together to save their world.

Pentark: There Is Strength In Us All can be found on Audible, Apple Books, Google Play, Spotify, Kobo and most audiobook library services.

The Other Operation is a leading producer and publisher of audiobooks based in Horley, Surrey UK.

Media Contact

Justin Hill, The Other operation, 44 0234881408, [email protected], https://theotheroperation.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE The Other operation