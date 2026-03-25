New, Authentic Experiences Await in Newfoundland and Labrador's Gros Morne National Park This Summer

On the western shores of the island of Newfoundland, within the Atlantic Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Gros Morne National Park is a wild expanse that beckons to hikers, photographers, wildlife watchers, and geology buffs. Within the 446,000 acres of this UNESCO World Heritage site, visitors encounter otherworldly landscapes shaped like continents collided and glaciers gouged the earth's crust. To see the barren red rocks of the Tablelands is the rare chance to glimpse the planet's mantle, the layer surrounding its molten-hot core.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the western shores of the island of Newfoundland, within the Atlantic Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Gros Morne National Park is a wild expanse that beckons to hikers, photographers, wildlife watchers, and geology buffs. Within the 446,000 acres of this UNESCO World Heritage site, visitors encounter otherworldly landscapes shaped like continents collided and glaciers gouged the earth's crust. To see the barren red rocks of the Tablelands is the rare chance to glimpse the planet's mantle, the layer surrounding its molten-hot core. This may be a geologically ancient place, but that doesn't mean there aren't new reasons to visit, starting with free admission this summer.

Parks Canada Erases Summer Admission Fees:

For 80 days, from June 19 through September 7, 2026, there is no admission fee at national parks operated by Parks Canada including Gros Morne National Park. In addition, camping and accommodations within all parks will be discounted 25 percent. With the savings, guests can opt into additional activities, splurge on local cuisine including sustainably sourced seafood, and even extend their stays.

Introducing a Self-Guided Storytelling Experience:

There's a new way for Gros Morne National Park visitors to immerse themselves in this landscape graced with dramatic cliffs, shimmering fjords, rocky beaches and glacial lakes. People inhabited seven communities within what is now the park for generations before this land was conserved. And now, the Seven Corners storytelling experience adds the proud and insightful voices of those who still call these enclaves home to the park's rich offerings.

Seven structures, built of natural materials, frame some of Gros Morne National Park's most stunning sights. They serve as storytelling portals, connecting explorers to the communities behind the views in a way that is unexpected and authentic. Within these open-air installations, curious wanderers learn about local history and identity in a way that fosters a sense of connection. Each hidden storytelling station leaves such a lasting impression, it's an invitation to seek out all seven.

Trails, Tales and Tunes Festival Celebrates 20 Years:

Norris Point, one of the seven communities within Gros Morne National Park, hosts its 20th annual Trails, Tales and Tunes Festival from May 15-24, 2026. The 10-day celebration of arts, culture, entertainment and place blends daily guided walks, culinary events, music and storytelling performances and an assortment of outdoor-oriented activities, all in a place where Mother Nature shows off her own artistry. Many of the happenings are free, and ticketed events are affordable. For its 20th anniversary, the festival revives its early "musician-in-residence" tradition with internationally renowned Ontario harmonica player Mike Stevens joining for the full 10-day celebration. For 2026, Ocean View Hotel in Rocky Harbour is offering a new TTT package that includes two discounted nights in an oceanview room, breakfasts, and a $50 dining credit, all for just $450 CAD for two.

A Walking and Cultural Tour:

Gros Morne Adventures offers an all-inclusive, week-long itinerary that not only introduces active travelers to the national park one easy-to-moderate step at a time, it weaves in authentic Indigenous traditions and teachings provided by four different Mi'kmaq hosts. Guests will forage for a memorable dinner, try their hands at building a cooking fire, experience the thrill of an ocean-going 10-person canoe, and find a new path to holistic wellbeing at Spirit Horse Therapeutic Arts. The tour will be offered four times in 2026 between the months of June and September.

Authentic Newfoundland and Labrador Entertainment:

Its inaugural season was a breakout success, and now Woody Point of View is set to delight and entertain even more visitors to "the Rock," as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians call their home island. This live music show, which combines the talents of local musicians Kendra Parsons and Paul Rumbolt, reveals the distinct character of the Woody Point fishing community, encompassed within Gros Morne National Park. Visuals enhance the tale-spinning and traditional tunes, and this Thursday-evening show, which runs June 11 through Sept 17, is the perfect way to cap off a day of exploring.

If you'd like to experience more of Wood Point and its lively (and slightly quirky) scene, watch for a new app-guided walking tour, Woody Points of Interest, set to launch in 2026.

For more information on Newfoundland and Labrador, visit https://newfoundlandlabrador.com.

About Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT):

This press release has been made possible through funding provided by the Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT). ACAT is a nine-member pan-Atlantic initiative comprising the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the four Atlantic Canada Tourism Industry Associations, and the four Provincial Departments responsible for tourism.

For more information on the four provinces, visit these websites or follow on social media:

Newfoundland and Labrador

Web: www.newfoundlandlabrador.com

Instagram: @newfoundlandlabrador

X: @NLtweets

Facebook: @NewfoundlandLabradorTourism

New Brunswick

Web: www.tourismnewbrunswick.ca

Instagram: @DestinationNB

Facebook: @ExploreNB

Nova Scotia

Web: www.novascotia.com

Instagram: @VisitNovaScotia

X: @VisitNovaScotia

Facebook: @NovaScotia

Prince Edward Island

Web: www.tourismpei.com

Instagram: @tourismpei

X: @tourismpei

Facebook: @tourismpei

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bridget Fairless / Gina Dolecki

Redpoint

212.229.0119

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism