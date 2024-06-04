New Author Shares Caregiving Journey Through Dementia in Debut Book

I hope this book will help people affected by this dreaded disease by letting them know that in caring for someone with dementia they are not alone, and in the end, for me at least, it was a privilege and a gift. Post this

Sharing his personal journey of caring for his mother as she battled with dementia, Bredbenner wrote the book as a way to help people find comfort in community and know that, even though it will often feel like it, they are not alone through the journey – a journey that was so often frustrating and heartbreaking but also filled with moments of peace, joy, laughter, and beauty.

"Together with my sister, I was fortunate to be in a position to care for our mom. It was extremely difficult at times, funny and sad at others," David Bredbenner said. "Such a journey inspired me to tell the story in an attempt to honor my mother and help others who find themselves on this road. I hope this book will help people affected by this dreaded disease by letting them know that in caring for someone they are not alone, and in the end, for me at least, it was a privilege and a gift."

Going Home: a Journey with Dementia is published by Many Realms Media.

"Many Realms Media is proud to feature Going Home: A Journey with Dementia on our spring publishing list. It has been a pleasure collaborating with Mr. Bredbenner on his debut novel, a touching memoir that offers compassionate guidance and perspective for readers whose loved ones are afflicted with this cruel disease," commented Jane Alvey Harris, President and Founder of Many Realms Media.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Paperback $16.99

Kindle: $6.99

Worldwide distribution via KDP

Available wholesale via IngramSpark

ISBN: 979-8-89443-926-6

ABOUT DAVID:

David Bredbenner resides in Eugene, Oregon. One of five children, David grew up in Castro Valley, California. He started writing poetry at the age of eight, supported in all things creative by his mother, Betty Jane.

As a young adult, David studied abroad in Salzburg, Austria, where he discovered an affinity for languages that led to his exploration of many cultures and languages throughout Europe and Japan. As an adult, he pursued a career in technology, where he further developed his lifelong love of learning and his knack for leadership, becoming highly skilled at untangling problems for himself and others. In addition to being a solution seeker, David looks for opportunities to make people smile and laugh. He enjoys life's simple pleasures, including his family, animals, and outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, and sailing.

Media Contact

Katherine Rice, Word Vibe, LLC, 1 541-913-8046, [email protected], https://davidbredbenner.com/

SOURCE Word Vibe, LLC