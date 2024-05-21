New Autobiography Details Harsh Experiences of Fleeing Iraq and the Ensuing Torture

"I want to encourage readers that they must keep on trying, even when there is little or no chance of success, especially when they are being oppressed." Post this

"I want to encourage readers that they must keep on trying, even when there is little or no chance of success, especially when they are being oppressed," Marzouk said, referring to his book.

Marzouk capitalizes on his experience of betrayal, where the only people who could help him through his torture, refused to help him. He hopes to teach readers to be cautious when asking for help.

"Sometimes, when you hold out your hand for help, the one who is in a position to save you slaps it away with complete disregard," Marzouk said. "I want people to understand the truth about what others go through. There is no justice in this world," Marzouk said.

About the author

Suhail Marzouk had a decade long struggle to flee from terrorist and national extremists with his family and how they were separated. Marzouk suffered through kidnapping and torture during Arab Spring. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857734-surviving-hell.

