New Autobiography Details Harsh Experiences of Fleeing Iraq and the Ensuing Torture

Suhail Marzouk has published the true story of his difficult life due to circumstances beyond his control that the world witnessed
LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suhail Marzouk has published his book, "Surviving Hell: An Autobiography" which details the harsh journey of his life, as he tried to survive with his family during and after the Saddam regime and the trials that followed. The book begins by highlighting the abrupt change in Marzouk's life that caused his suffering: the tribunal of Saddam Hussein, the former president of Iraq.
Throughout "Surviving Hell," readers can experience Marzouk's true accounts that include kidnapping, torture and death. Marzouk wants to inspire readers to look back on the difficult times in their lives and feel proud that that they survived and did not give up.
"I want to encourage readers that they must keep on trying, even when there is little or no chance of success, especially when they are being oppressed," Marzouk said, referring to his book.
Marzouk capitalizes on his experience of betrayal, where the only people who could help him through his torture, refused to help him. He hopes to teach readers to be cautious when asking for help.
"Sometimes, when you hold out your hand for help, the one who is in a position to save you slaps it away with complete disregard," Marzouk said. "I want people to understand the truth about what others go through. There is no justice in this world," Marzouk said.
About the author
Suhail Marzouk had a decade long struggle to flee from terrorist and national extremists with his family and how they were separated. Marzouk suffered through kidnapping and torture during Arab Spring. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857734-surviving-hell.
