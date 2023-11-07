New autobiography shares one woman's journey through addiction, OCD and bipolar disorder at nearly 60 years oldClare

Marchant announces the publication of 'Living with Bipolar'

HEREFORD, England , Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clare Marchant marks her debut in the world of publishing with the release of "Living with Bipolar" (published by AuthorHouse UK).

This book details the author's journey of battling depression, anxiety, addiction, OCD, and a late-in-life bipolar disorder diagnosis. Here, Marchant walks readers through her early memories as a child, her teen life, her experiences becoming a mom including a bout with postpartum psychosis, her marriage, failed attempts to give up alcohol, and mental health challenges.

"I've been looking back over my life with a different perspective, now I've been diagnosed, and it's been an eye-opener for me," the author writes. "I see that the signs were there all along. It's taken me until age 59 to find out what has been wrong with me and why I've done the things I've done."

By sharing her story, she hopes to help those who have been struggling with similar situations and encourage them to go and ask for help. To purchase a copy of "Living with Bipolar," visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/850391-living-with-bipolar.

"Living with Bipolar"

By Clare Marchant

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 58 pages | ISBN 9798823082266

E-Book | 58 pages | ISBN 9798823082259

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Clare Marchant runs two businesses and is a mother and grandmother.

