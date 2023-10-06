New B2B Marketing Survey Reveals Insights for Improving Technology Business Performance

"We surveyed over 100 global B2B tech professionals with revenue responsibility, and the sum of their insights was clear. In today's market conditions, software brands need to eliminate silos, which requires commitment, collaboration and communication." Tweet this

Alloy's survey respondents also revealed:

Where marketing data is being used to improve an organizational functions

What types of data are providing the clearest insights for businesses

Who has the data

Why silos are so common, and often limiting growth

"We surveyed over 100 global B2B tech professionals with revenue responsibility, and the sum of their insights was clear. In today's market conditions, software brands need to eliminate silos, which requires commitment, collaboration and communication. But organizations that find ways to overcome these challenges reap the benefits," said Simon Cowart, Vice President of Growth at Alloy.

To see how and why marketing data and insights should be used to drive business performance, download the full report at http://www.alloycrew.com/resources/marketing-data-insights.

About Alloy

Alloy (previously known as ARPR) is an integrated marketing agency full of problem solvers and idea makers whose work reverberates throughout the Americas, Europe and the, Middle East. The firm's deep expertise in earned media, content marketing, social platforms and digital advertising enables us to launch multi-channel campaigns that help global technology brands engage with their buyers, shape public opinion, build lasting influence and grow their market share. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and noted for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit AlloyCrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

