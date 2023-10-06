New B2B Marketing Survey Reveals Insights for Improving Technology Business Performance

Alloy's Annual Technology Marketing Report takes an in-depth look at the influence marketing data and insights have on organizational decision-making
ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Alloy, the leading Precision Storytelling & Experiences Agency for Imaginative Tech Brands, unveiled its annual tech industry marketing data report, entitled Marketing: An Organization's Insight Hub. The firm's industry-leading original research indicates that tech companies rely on marketing data to guide funnel optimization and user experience. As a result, almost half of tech brands in the study have been able to improve internal processes and outcomes thanks to marketing insights.
Among its findings, the data reports that 62% of the survey respondents said they and/or their companies have made business decisions based on insights derived from marketing performance in the past year. Moreover, 55% experienced improvements in overall business performance. However, nearly 85% of respondents reported that this data is often siloed and not being leveraged to the fullest extent to drive those positive business results.
Alloy's survey respondents also revealed:
- Where marketing data is being used to improve an organizational functions
- What types of data are providing the clearest insights for businesses
- Who has the data
- Why silos are so common, and often limiting growth
"We surveyed over 100 global B2B tech professionals with revenue responsibility, and the sum of their insights was clear. In today's market conditions, software brands need to eliminate silos, which requires commitment, collaboration and communication. But organizations that find ways to overcome these challenges reap the benefits," said Simon Cowart, Vice President of Growth at Alloy.
To see how and why marketing data and insights should be used to drive business performance, download the full report at http://www.alloycrew.com/resources/marketing-data-insights.
About Alloy
Alloy (previously known as ARPR) is an integrated marketing agency full of problem solvers and idea makers whose work reverberates throughout the Americas, Europe and the, Middle East. The firm's deep expertise in earned media, content marketing, social platforms and digital advertising enables us to launch multi-channel campaigns that help global technology brands engage with their buyers, shape public opinion, build lasting influence and grow their market share. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and noted for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit AlloyCrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
