New B2B Thought Leadership Research Uncovers the 'Answer Engine': How Top Performers Achieve Nearly 4x Higher ROI

While 97% of B2B marketers say thought leadership is essential for full funnel engagement, only 43% extend it beyond acquisition to engage customers. Meanwhile, 93% using research-based content say it drives engagement and leads, yet fewer than half combine it with influencer collaboration, a proven multiplier for effectiveness.

"Original research and creative promotion are the dynamic duo of modern B2B marketing," said Todd Lebo, CEO at Ascend2. "Research builds credibility; creative promotion amplifies it. With AI, information is abundant but trust is rare. This combination fuels visibility and growth."

The report introduces a framework of six drivers of the "Answer Engine", a modern B2B system for creating trusted thought leadership across every stage of the buyer journey:

Data Informed - Fueling impact with evidence

Integrated Strategy - Aligning narratives, formats, and channels

Trust System - Building credibility at scale

Experiential Content - Creating content worth staying for

Multi-Channel Discovery - Answering buyers where they ask

Full-Funnel Analytics - Turning clarity into confidence

"There's a clear distinction between how top performers engage in thought leadership planning, content creation, promotion and measurement," said Lee Odden, CEO of TopRank Marketing. "The combination of original research with a system for building trusted, multi-channel content experiences that are measurable is where leaders are pulling away from the pack."

The study found that top-performing B2B marketers:

Are nearly 4x more likely to report very high marketing ROI

Use thought leadership across all funnel stages.

Leverage influencer collaboration and interactive content to amplify reach and trust.

Are increasingly optimizing for AI and generative search discovery.

The full report, Answer Engine: The State of B2B Thought Leadership in 2026, is available for download with a complementary Playbook featuring case studies and an actionable 6 pillar framework.

Download the report: https://tprk.us/4nKzjxf

About TopRank Marketing

TopRank Marketing is a strategic B2B marketing agency that helps enterprise brands drive full-funnel outcomes from brand to demand to lead generation. By integrating content, influence, and SEO/GEO, its Best Answer Marketing framework delivers data-informed, creative, multi-channel content experiences wherever buyers are influenced.

Learn more at www.TopRankMarketing.com.

About Ascend2

Ascend2 specializes in creating custom research studies that empower businesses to drive demand and elevate their marketing efforts. From survey design to full report creation, Ascend2 delivers end-to-end research solutions that turn data into marketing momentum.

Learn more at www.Ascend2.com.

