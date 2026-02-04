New BACtrack Study Reveals the Drunkest (and Most Sober) NFL Fanbases of 2026

BACtrack Analytics team analyzed over 26,000 anonymized Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test results from users of the BACtrack app throughout the 2025-26 season and cross-referenced them with a map of NFL fan allegiance by zip code Post this

Key Findings from the 2026 Report:

The Super Bowl LX Standoff: While the winner on the field is yet to be determined, the "winner" at the bar is already clear. Seattle Seahawks fans are entering the Super Bowl with an average BAC of 0.069%, significantly higher than the more reserved New England Patriots fans, who average 0.057%.

The Heavy Hitters: It's a dead heat for the title of "Drunkest Fans." The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers are tied for the #1 spot, with both fanbases averaging a BAC of 0.082%.

The Midwest "Binge Belt": Geography remains the ultimate predictor. Fans in the Midwest drink the most, fueled by affordable stadium prices (averaging $8.54 per beer) and a legendary tailgating culture. Conversely, Southern fans are the most sober in the league, reflecting a 90-year record low in regional drinking rates.

A "Sober-Curious" Sea Change: The biggest trend of the year? A nearly 10% drop in overall fan drinking since 2023. With Gen Z leading the charge and non-alcoholic beer sales skyrocketing by nearly 40% at stadiums, the "NA Revolution" is officially here.

"Our goal is to provide an objective, data-driven look at how gameday habits are evolving across the country," said BACtrack spokesperson Lisa Feierstein. "By analyzing our proprietary data, we can identify clear trends - from the strong influence of regional traditions in the Midwest to the measurable shift toward moderation we're seeing league-wide."

To help fans stay safe during the Big Game and beyond, BACtrack offers a suite of ultra-portable solutions—including the C6 keychain model, the C8, and the BACtrack Mobile—which pair professional-grade sensors with a smartphone app. These compact devices make it easy for fans to track their levels in real-time and make informed decisions before the drive home.

To see the full rankings of all 32 NFL teams and explore the data, visit: https://www.bactrack.com/blogs/breathalyzer/drunkest-nfl-fans-2026

About BACtrack

BACtrack is the leading developer of personal and professional-grade breathalyzers. Founded in 2001, BACtrack's mission is to help people monitor their blood alcohol content and make smart, informed decisions.

Media Contact

Lisa Feirstein, BACtrack, 1 415-693-9756, [email protected], bactrack.com

SOURCE BACtrack