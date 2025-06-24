New Basecamp Aviation Dashboard from ClearBlue Markets Simplifies Carbon Compliance and Assists with Strategic Decision-Making

"Basecamp Aviation offers a simple solution to stay informed of regulation changes from CORSIA amidst the ongoing dynamics of the existing markets." said Nico Girod, Chief Technology Officer, ClearBlue Markets. Post this

The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), is a market-based measure designed specifically to curb emissions from international flights. Under this scheme, airlines operating flights between participating states are required to offset emissions that exceed a set baseline by purchasing Eligible Emissions Units (EEUs). As CORSIA transitions from its voluntary phases to mandatory participation for most states, the complexity for airlines and aviation businesses is rapidly increasing.

Beyond CORSIA, aviation companies may also face obligations under other carbon pricing mechanisms, such as the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the UK Emissions Trading System (UK ETS). The EU ETS is undergoing revisions with the introduction of EU ETS 2 for fuel combustion in buildings, road transport, and small industrial sectors. The UK ETS is facing potential regulatory reforms and the possibility of linking with the EU ETS. Global carbon markets are showing increasing integration, with price movements in one market, such as a crash in WCI and RGGI prices, potentially triggering spillover selling in EUAs. This interconnectedness adds another layer of complexity for companies operating internationally.

A Clear Path to Aviation Compliance Obligations

For aviation companies, these ongoing developments underscore the dynamic nature of carbon markets and the critical need for consolidated, accurate, and timely information. Leveraging ClearBlue's award-winning market analyst team and its powerful Vantage carbon intelligence platform, Basecamp Aviation provides clear insights that help aviation businesses make informed decisions regarding their carbon compliance and market strategy.

"With incoming regulation changes from CORSIA amidst the ongoing dynamics of the existing markets, aviation companies are looking to improve their understanding and prepare for future obligations," said Nico Girod, Chief Technology Officer, ClearBlue Markets. "Basecamp Aviation offers a simple solution to stay informed without diving into complex modeling or forecasts."

Aviation companies face challenges in understanding when to buy or sell carbon credits, how regulations like CORSIA affect them, and what market signals mean for their strategy. Alternative solutions are often too complex, too expensive, or not tailored closely enough to the aviation sector.

Basecamp Aviation solves these problems by offering insights that help aviation players understand markets, price trends, and when to transact. The dashboard offers a curated view of both voluntary and compliance carbon markets, with up-to-date information and expert analysis in one place, and features:

Timely market analysis and curated aviation-relevant news across EU ETS, UK ETS, CORSIA

Weekly and special reports tailored specifically to aviation needs

CORSIA-specific issuance and retirement data

Ability to connect with our project development and credit procurement team from within the dashboard

Price summary with both USD and local currency conversions

The Basecamp Aviation dashboard is designed to support a range of stakeholders in the aviation sector. This includes airlines and aviation-related businesses preparing for carbon compliance obligations under CORSIA, EU ETS, and UK ETS. It also serves corporate sustainability and strategy teams within airlines, corporations, or investors exploring carbon markets, brokers or advisors assisting the aviation segment, and cargo operators.

To see the dashboard in action, and to discuss how to use the insights to advance your carbon strategy, please contact Natalie Giglio at [email protected].

