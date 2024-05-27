New Beginnings High School is the Perfect Place for a Fresh Start

New Beginnings High School provides a fresh start to students who haven't succeeded in mainstream classrooms.

LAKELAND, Fla., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is immense power in a new beginning, and that's exactly what New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Winter Haven provide all of its students.

As a charter school, New Beginnings is dedicated to transforming each student academically and socially into productive, independent members of society. The school's mission statement is to create the best educational environment for students who are seeking a new beginning.

To live up to that mission statement, New Beginning High School offers students a wealth of support, guidance, and resources so that they can earn a state-recognized high school diploma.

They offer flexible scheduling for students in 6th through 12th grade and between the ages of 15 and 24. The school provides traditional classroom instruction at all three campuses and flexible virtual lessons in the classroom adapted to each student's needs.

Each campus offers an innovation lab for more hands-on learning experiences. Students are encouraged to create academic benchmarks that they can easily track, which in turn helps keep them motivated to achieve their goals.

Advisory teachers also provide individualized time to ensure every student remains on track to achieve their academic goals.

New Beginnings High School specifically seeks out students who have been marginalized by language barriers, poverty, and a host of other challenges that hinder educational success. By identifying and serving these students and families who haven't found success in traditional educational programs, the school is providing an invaluable service to the students and communities in which they reside.

To that end, New Beginnings provides free tuition and meals, as well as assistance paying for childcare if needed. All students also receive a bus pass that allows them to ride city transportation for free.

From a programmatic standpoint, New Beginnings High School has created an educational model to increase the achievement rate of at-risk students and those who haven't been successful in mainstream classrooms.

Students undergo an assessment that determines their mastery of course standards, allowing the school to identify opportunities for growth to create a prescriptive learning plan for each student.

In this way, students are given a second chance to graduate which helps to improve their lives.

