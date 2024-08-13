New Beginnings High School Prioritizes Student's Emotional Wellness

New Beginnings High School invests in student emotional wellness in numerous ways.

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For far too long, schools have disregarded emotional wellness and operated as if it were less important than physical wellness and academic success. New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade, though, has always known that this aspect of overall well-being is just as crucial as any other measure of health.

Many studies in recent years have proven a link between mental, physical, and emotional health. When one or more of these elements is "off," the others suffer, and negative ramifications can begin to rear their ugly head.

Unfortunately, many adolescents experience the ill effects of poor mental wellness.

A 2021 study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 42% of students said they felt persistently hopeless, with 29% saying they experienced poor mental health.

A lack of emotional wellness can affect different people in different ways. Generally speaking, poor emotional wellness can prevent students from being creative, learning effectively, being productive, being interested in trying new things, and allowing them to adjust.

New Beginnings High School has always gone far beyond providing basic classroom instruction. After all, the school was created as an alternative learning environment for students who have trouble succeeding in a traditional classroom setting.

A large part of NBHS's work is supporting all students' emotional wellness, and their emotional wellness counselor is a major way they do that.

This person provides therapy, counseling, and support services to all students who are experiencing mental and emotional health issues, communication challenges, conflict, and more.

The emotional wellness counselor provides individual, group, and/or virtual counseling to students on a scheduled basis or through crisis intervention. The counselor also conducts intake interviews with students who request counseling services and builds relationships with community organizations and key stakeholders, among other roles.

New Beginnings High School invests heavily in supporting the emotional wellness of all students because this is vital to their current and future success.

This is just one example of how they support students outside of the classroom.

The school also offers students transportation assistance, provides washers and dryers on-site, offers free childcare during the school day, and more. New Beginnings High School also offers a flexible schedule, so students can choose an AM or PM session based on what works best for them.

NBHS is dedicated to transforming each student academically, socially, and emotionally into productive, independent members of society, and these are just a few ways it does so.

