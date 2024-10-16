New Belgium Brewing Selects KnowledgeLake to Drive a Digital Transformation through AI and Automation

Tye Eyden, IT Enterprise Collaboration Systems Manager, New Belgium Brewing: "Before KnowledgeLake, manual intervention was needed for almost all of our invoices. Today, KnowledgeLake's AI-enabled platform has revitalized our operations, offering automation and speed we've never experienced before." Post this

Reduced Invoice Processing Time: Machine learning technology has cut invoice processing time by more than 70%, from 38 seconds to just 10 seconds, within the first two weeks of deployment. Now, 100% of invoices are processed automatically by leveraging AI, allowing for faster approvals and payments.

Enhanced Efficiency: With 100% of invoices being processed automatically, New Belgium has drastically minimized manual data entry tasks. This not only saves time, reduces errors but also allows for employee oversight on each invoice, boosting overall productivity.

Advanced Searchability: Employees can now quickly locate essential documents, improving the auditing process and remote work productivity.

"Before KnowledgeLake, manual intervention was needed for almost all of our invoices," said Tye Eyden, IT Enterprise Collaboration Systems Manager at New Belgium Brewing. "Today, KnowledgeLake's AI-enabled platform has revitalized our operations, offering automation and speed we've never experienced before."

The KnowledgeLake platform is based on the concept and methodology of Synthetic Labor™ that goes beyond traditional automation by leveraging advanced AI technologies such as Large Language Models (LLMs), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Computer Vision. Unlike task-specific automation, Synthetic Labor is designed to handle complex knowledge work by interacting with both structured and unstructured data.

Synthetic Labor can be trained similarly to human labor, allowing for rapid deployment of the software into production. By incorporating human feedback, the AI's intelligence continuously evolves, making it even more effective. This method enables organizations to scale efficiently by automating repetitive and error-prone tasks, freeing up human employees to focus on more strategic and high-value initiatives.

New Belgium Brewing continues to expand its use of KnowledgeLake to further automate data classification, extraction, and validation from structured and unstructured documents, minimizing manual entry and errors. This ensures swift, accurate data processing, allowing staff to focus on higher-priority tasks. KnowledgeLake's AI-powered platform integrates Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Workflow Automation and Content Management to index and route content seamlessly, optimizing document management across various formats.

"We've had the privilege of partnering with New Belgium Brewing for 10 years," said Ron Cameron, CEO and founder of KnowledgeLake. "They are just one customer example and a testament to the value we deliver, which is why our NPS consistently surpasses 80. It's about more than just technology — it's about empowering our clients to drive efficiency and growth while earning their loyalty every step of the way."

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing was founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colo., become arguably the most popular and fastest-growing American craft brewer today. New Belgium is famous for Fat Tire Ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA (America's #1 IPA brand), along with year-round favorites like Dominga Mimosa Sour, La Folie Sour Brown Ale, an award-winning wood-aged sour program, and the addition of Bell's iconic brands including Two Hearted IPA and Oberon Ale. To learn more about New Belgium, visit https://www.newbelgium.com/.

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake's Intuitive AI™ Powered Enterprise Automation platform enables organizations streamline their operations by automating the capture, processing, and management of content. The company's unique 4-point solution increases operational efficiency by integrating Adaptive IDP, Workflow Automation, Intelligent RPA & Content Management into a single AI powered platform. KnowledgeLake's digital labor amplifies human work and lowers costs — all with easy consumption pricing.

Central to its innovation is the concept of Synthetic Labor™, which integrates artificial intelligence to take over high-volume, repetitive tasks, allowing human workers to focus on strategic and value-added activities. This unique approach blends human oversight with AI capabilities, creating seamless workflows that adapt to the complexities of modern business environments. KnowledgeLake's solutions are designed to improve data accuracy, reduce operational costs, and enable faster decision-making, particularly within industries that handle large volumes of content, such as financial services, government, and healthcare.

By incorporating Synthetic Labor into its platform, KnowledgeLake continues to be at the forefront of the digital transformation, driving real-world impact for its clients with AI-driven automation and a commitment to innovation. With two million users, the company has earned numerous accolades, including five 'Microsoft Partner of the Year' awards. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.

