New Benghazi Airport Hotel Built to Last with Penetron Waterproofing Technology

The Al Qasr Airport Hotel in Benina is situated only 2 km (1.2 miles) from the airport. Benghazi's newest hotel offers 1,100 rooms housed on four floors. Amenities include outdoor swimming pools, in-house restaurant & bar, rooftop lounges, fitness gym, business center, rooftop heliport, and an underground parking garage to accommodate 100 cars.

"Since the reopening of the Benina International Airport, passenger air traffic has continued to grow steadily, year after year," notes Amer K. Elbarghathi, Regional Sales Manager for Penetron North Africa. "The new Al Qasr Airport Hotel will be a welcome addition to Benghazi's hospitality infrastructure."

Penetron North Africa worked with Al Aseel, the general contractor, to offer an optimal concrete waterproofing solution for the hotel's below-grade structures. After being evaluated against competitive solutions, the Penetron System was specified by the client as the best system to protect the new hotel from exposure to high groundwater levels.

PENETRON ADMIX was added to over 30,000 m3 (39,300 yds3) of concrete mix for the foundation slab, all below-grade retaining walls, basement roof, exposed structures of the rooftop garden, elevator pits, and swimming pool. The resulting tie holes and segregations were treated with PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline sealing and repair grout; the construction joints and pipe penetrations were sealed with PENEBAR SW-45A swellable waterstop strips.

Once applied to a prepared concrete surface or added to the concrete as an admixture, the active ingredients in Penetron's crystalline products react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The resulting formation self-heals and seals pores and microcracks, decreasing permeability and making concrete waterproof.

"Proven in similar construction projects across Libya, the Penetron System will provide long-term durability and virtually eliminate the need for future maintenance of the concrete structures of the new Al Qasr Airport Hotel," concludes Amer K. Elbarghathi.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

