New Billboard Celebrates Brand Partnership and Promotes Safe Cannabis Access in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Secret Garden Dispensary, in partnership with Kushagram Delivery and West Coast Cure, proudly announces the installation of a new billboard, located off the 55 freeway in Costa Mesa, heading north just past Triangle Square. This initiative aims to increase visibility and brand recognition, particularly for drivers coming from Newport Beach, which lacks legal cannabis dispensaries.

"We are thrilled to enhance our visibility and welcome new customers with this billboard," said Mike Hannegan, Secret Garden board member. "Our partnership with Kushagram Delivery underscores our commitment to accessibility for the Costa Mesa community."

The billboard, which will be up at least through December, directs drivers to exit in one mile on Fair Dr. where Secret Garden is conveniently located off the exit on the righthand side. As one of the only "mom and pop" dispensaries in Costa Mesa, Secret Garden highlights its local ownership and community-focused mission, standing out as a luxurious, boutique destination for cannabis shoppers. The dispensary also attracts a notable list of celebrities, VIPs, and locals adding to its vibrant atmosphere.

As Secret Garden's one-year anniversary approaches they're planning a week of events taking place July 15-21, coinciding with the opening of the OC Fair on July 19. Festivities will include a yoga and wellness seminar, a comedy show, a sound bath, community vendor pop-ups, and other unique activations. Expect a variety of food all week, including the popular TK Burger food truck, sponsored by Dabwoods. The full Dabwoods line of vape products is available at Secret Garden.

With a reputation for its exceptional events, Secret Garden has held exotic car shows, celebrity meet-and-greets, and acoustic concerts with well-known musicians, like Geoff Weers from Rebelution. In May, the dispensary hosted legendary graffiti artist Saber to celebrate his flower collaboration with Maven Genetics.

The 2024 season of the OC Fair will bring the biggest events and campaigns yet to Secret Garden, including fair and concert ticket giveaways. Secret Garden has partnered with Autumn Brands to carry their collaboration collection with reggae influenced rock/pop band Iration. Customers will have a chance to win tickets to attend Iration's 40+ Date Headlining 'Daytrippin In Paradise Tour' when it arrives at the Pacific Amphitheater in August.

"Our first year has been an incredible journey, and we look forward to celebrating with our Costa Mesa community," added Kristine Freeman, Assistant General Manager.

Secret Garden's visibility is crucial in Orange County, where only the cities of Costa Mesa and Santa Ana have licensed dispensaries. This makes it essential for cannabis consumers to know where they can find trustworthy, legal products. The partnership with Kushagram Delivery and West Coast Cure ensures that Secret Garden continues to provide high-quality cannabis to the community.

About Secret Garden Dispensary

Secret Garden is Costa Mesa's premier cannabis boutique and one of its only independently owned and operated dispensaries. Conveniently located near John Wayne Airport, the OC Fairgrounds, and Newport Beach, with a large private parking lot, Secret Garden offers easy access to cannabis in a friendly and luxurious environment.

Secret Garden prioritizes the customer experience by offering a curated selection of premium cannabis products presented by Dispensary Technicians that undergo thorough brand training and continuous education. Secret Garden's commitment to community engagement is evident in the unique events it hosts. Campaigns and events are also utilized to support veterans and other underserved communities.

The upcoming launch of a custom Secret Garden app and enhanced loyalty program will further enhance the customer experience. More than just your local flower shop, Secret Garden is dedicated to education, community engagement, and enhancing the well-being of its customers through quality products and exceptional service.

About Kushagram Delivery

Kushagram Delivery is a leading cannabis delivery service known for its extensive selection of high-quality products and reliable customer service. With a commitment to convenience, Kushagram ensures a seamless delivery experience for cannabis consumers across Orange County and beyond.

About West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure is a renowned cannabis brand celebrated for its premium concentrates, top-shelf flower, and high-quality vape products. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to innovation, West Coast Cure offers cannabis enthusiasts a curated selection of potent and flavorful products. Their dedication to quality and craftsmanship has made them a favorite among discerning consumers.

