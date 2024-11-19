New Biography Celebrates Faith, Family, and the Remarkable Life of Judy Killick

"A Woman of Gold" honors her journey from humble beginnings to beloved matriarch, successful businesswoman and community pillar

MELBOURNE, Australia., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following up on his autobiography, "As Good as Gold: The Chemistry of Life, Love, and Business," author Robert W. Killick PhD now shares the life of a successful chemical company co-director. "A Woman of Gold: A Biography of Family, Faith, and Business," follows Judy Killick's journey as she constantly adapted to face the challenges of an ever-changing world.

"A Woman of Gold," details how she expertly handled the mundane, challenging ups and downs, and inexplicable vagaries of life. As well as how she did so while balancing her roles as Killick's wife of 64 years, a mother, grandmother, teacher, co-director of a chemical company, elder of her church, philanthropist and avid tennis player.

Each chapter opens with an illustrated vignette by Wendy Miles, designed to help draw the reader into the chapter with a feeling of warmth, charm and whimsy. The book also showcases a curated collection of photos and documents, including baby pictures, school progress reports, and family photos, as well as a timeline that includes the major milestones of her life.

"Judy's life was remarkable," Killick said. "No one would have guessed when she left school at 15 years old that she would one day become the director of a globally recognized chemical company. Her tenacity and faith allowed her to create a life full of love, joy and success."

Readers can experience Judy's life through the eyes of those close to her through thoughtfully written excerpts from friends and family that offer a glimpse of the impact she had on the world around her. By sharing his wife's story Killick hopes to encourage others to share their blessings with others and to allow their faith to guide them through the challenges of life.

Killick plans to continue to share his writing talents and unique insights in his next book, "The Golden Oldies."

"A Woman of Gold: A Biography of Family, Faith, and Business"

By Robert W. Killick PhD

ISBN: 9781982299699 (softcover); 9781982299705 (hardcover); 9781982299682 (electronic)

Available at Balboa PressAU, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Robert W. Killick PhD studied organic chemistry at Sydney University and spent 18 years working in the multinational Unilever organization. After he and his wife, Judy, bought the 50-year-old struggling Victorian Chemical Company, they multiplied the business a hundredfold over the next 40 years. Bob and Judy have been married for 64 years, live in Melbourne, Australia, and have one daughter, two sons, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.bobkillickbooks.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE; LAVIDGE