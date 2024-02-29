New Bioscience Lab Expands Access to Fast, Affordable Bioscience Testing

Newly Opened Lab in Miamisburg, Ohio, Promises Easier Access to More-Economical Bioscience Testing
MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bioscension Laboratory Services (Bioscension) today announced the opening of a full-service bioscience testing lab in Miamisburg, Ohio. The lab, which is built with extensive capacity, offers critical services such as bioburden, protein, total organic carbon (TOC), hemoglobin, and LAL testing at a reduced rate to combat increasing prices and excess demand in the lab testing industry.
Bioscience services such as protein, hemoglobin, TOC, and bioburden testing are essential to the development work of medical technology companies, pharma companies, and others. Many companies, especially smaller ones, have experienced the bottle necks associated with the growth in demand for bioscience testing due to increased FDA requirements and industry growth. The time and costs associated with bioscience testing have a direct impact on medical technology companies' ability to bring products to market in a timely manner and to ensure that these products are safe. Waiting for weeks to get test results can hurt a company's ability to optimize its business activities.
"Fast-moving medtech companies cannot afford to lose time and money in the product development process," said Jonathan Tumey, CEO at Bioscension. "Getting tests back fast is critically important for business performance, and the costs have just become too high to use bioscience services effectively. At Bioscension, we are looking forward to partnering with companies like these to assess needs and put together service solutions that can push their product development and operations processes to the next level."
Bioscension Laboratory Services has an advanced quality control system to ensure test accuracy and high-quality results. Bioscension also has achieved state-of-the-art certifications, including ISO 17025 and ISO 11737.
Bioscension Laboratory Services is a state-of-the-art bioscience lab, focused on supporting advanced, emerging medical device companies with high-quality testing, monitoring, and consulting services. Learn more at https://bioscension.com.
