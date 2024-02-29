New Bioscience Lab Expands Access to Fast, Affordable Bioscience Testing

"Fast-moving medtech companies cannot afford to lose time and money in the product development process. Getting tests back fast is critically important for business performance." Post this

"Fast-moving medtech companies cannot afford to lose time and money in the product development process," said Jonathan Tumey, CEO at Bioscension. "Getting tests back fast is critically important for business performance, and the costs have just become too high to use bioscience services effectively. At Bioscension, we are looking forward to partnering with companies like these to assess needs and put together service solutions that can push their product development and operations processes to the next level."

Bioscension Laboratory Services has an advanced quality control system to ensure test accuracy and high-quality results. Bioscension also has achieved state-of-the-art certifications, including ISO 17025 and ISO 11737.

About Bioscension Laboratory Services

Bioscension Laboratory Services is a state-of-the-art bioscience lab, focused on supporting advanced, emerging medical device companies with high-quality testing, monitoring, and consulting services. Learn more at https://bioscension.com.

