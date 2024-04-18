New bipartisan legislation continues Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

"We are pleased that Reps. Sorensen and Chavez-DeRemer have joined Sen. Padilla in the next phase of moving this key legislation forward. Authorizing a permanent low-income assistance program is an important step towards assuring that all households have access to safe and reliable water service." Post this

Sponsored by U.S. Reps. Eric Sorensen (D-IL), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), and Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program Establishment Act (H.R. 8032) is a https://sorensen.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/sorensen.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/LIHWAP Establishment Act.pdf [companion bill __title__ companion bill] to Senate legislation introduced by Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) earlier this year. Both proposals would permanently authorize the Department of Health and Human Services' Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), established by Congress in 2020 to promote public health by easing the burden on families struggling to afford their monthly water bills.

Since that time, LIHWAP has proven to be a critical lifeline, allowing more than 1.6 million households across 49 states and numerous tribes and territories to maintain water and wastewater services in the face of economic hardship.

Unfortunately, the temporary program expired at the end of 2023, leaving low-income families nationwide at risk of losing access to essential water services. This legislation would also support communities as they invest in critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades by ensuring ratepayer affordability over time.

"For two years, LIHWAP has served as a lifeline for customers struggling to keep up with their water bills," said Tracy Mehan, executive director of the American Water Works Association's Government Affairs Office. "We are pleased that Reps. Sorensen and Chavez-DeRemer have joined Sen. Padilla in the next phase of moving this key legislation forward. Authorizing a permanent low-income assistance program is an important step towards assuring that all households have access to safe and reliable water service."

Water and wastewater sector organizations endorsed the Senate version of the LIHWAP Establishment Act in February. The sector is proud to support the new House legislation, which takes an identical approach to S. 3830 and includes an authorization level of $1.1 billion annually. That is the level of funding provided by Congress for the current program, which is expected to be fully expended by July 2024.

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.

