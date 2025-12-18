New Blue Announces Statewide Implementation of 2025 Fellow's LGBTQIA+ Community Interaction Training in Wisconsin Police Academies

"We are thrilled to see Sgt. Lepper's transformative work adopted throughout Wisconsin.This is what happens when police take initiative to really listen to the people they serve: meaningful, practical solutions that make the system more effective, our communities safer, and all of us more human." Post this

This initiative reflects New Blue's mission to create a shared vision of public safety: one where police and communities work together to build systems that serve everyone. New Blue empowers police leaders of all ranks and community stakeholders to collaborate directly on evidence-based solutions that address real-world challenges in policing. Through the New Blue-UVA Batten Foundation Fellowship, officers work with their community partners to co-design policies and practices that improve agency culture, enhance community well-being, and ensure that solutions are grounded in both lived experience and operational realities. The Fellowship culminates in a Certificate in Leadership from the University of Virginia's Frank Batten School of Leadership & Public Policy Foundation. Upon graduating the program, Fellows implement their solutions within their agencies, but in the case of Sgt. Lepper, his New Blue Solution will have an even greater reach.

"We are thrilled to see Sgt. Lepper's transformative work adopted throughout Wisconsin," said Det. Brittany Nestor, co-founder of New Blue. "This is exactly what happens when police take initiative to really listen to the people they serve: meaningful, practical solutions that make the system more effective, our communities safer, and all of us more human."

New Blue congratulates Sgt. Lepper on this achievement and looks forward to continuing to support law enforcement leaders and community members across the nation who are committed to building a healthier, more trusted, and more responsive public safety system. For more information on how agencies can participate in the Fellowship, contact [email protected].

