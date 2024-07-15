New Board Game Coffee Table from Bandpass Design: Product Release from Board Game Furniture Company

Bandpass Design has added to its furniture catalog with The Firefly. A one-of-a-kind board game coffee table. Post this

A Board Game Coffee Table That Makes a Statement

The Firefly is an unassuming and sleek solution to cozy couch gaming. It boasts significant cargo space with two spacious drawers with smooth soft close action. Open up the hood to access the gaming area, which features 8 cup holders and an upholstered floor. The table utilizes knoll fabric with a moisture resistant barrier, which will protect you from spills while providing a pop of color into your space.

The main body of the table is 100% hardwood with options for walnut, cherry, white oak, or maple. A premium veneered panel for the top matches the table and provides interesting grain composition as well as a lighter overall mass, making it much easier to remove when it's time to game.

The product dimensions of The Firefly are as follows:

Table Top: 45 1/2" x 43"

Gaming Area: 30" x 30" x 2 1/2"

Height: 20"

Drawer: 33 1/4" x 16 3/4" x 2 1/4"

Bringing Family and Friends Together

Whether you're looking to introduce you kids to board games or host your friends for a fun evening of gaming, Bandpass Design provides unique solutions to furniture and gaming. Seamlessly transition from dinner and conversation to game night with The Dresden or The Firefly.

