New Book about the History of the Library of Congress from Jefferson's Vision to the Digital Age, published in partnership with the Library of Congress

"An impressive and well-written introduction to a unique and important American institution whose fascinating history is still relatively unknown. General readers will appreciate Aikin's compelling historical anecdotes. Scholars and future historians will find the scope and depth of her analysis both authoritative and valuable, along with her rich documentation." —John Y. Cole, Library of Congress historian, 2016–21

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Library of Congress is the research arm of Congress, home of the US Copyright Office, and a public forum for artistic and literary culture. It is generally considered the national library of the United States, and it has influenced cultural affairs worldwide in myriad ways since its founding more than two centuries ago. In The Library of Congress, Jane Aikin draws on a wealth of primary and secondary sources to weave a narrative of the individuals, events, and controversies that have shaped the history of this venerable institution.