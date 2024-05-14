New Book Acts as an All-Inclusive Guide to Three Models of Kawasaki Superbikes

First book in a series on superbikes covers the Z1000 R1, Z1000 R2, and Z1100 R1

DECEPTION BAY, Australia, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharing his love for the Kawasaki family of superbikes with readers, Stefan R. Oehl has released "Kawasaki Superbikes: Z1000 R and Z1100 R."

The book is part of a larger series of books that covers Kawasaki superbike models from 1972 through 1989. In this edition, Oehl focuses on the history of the Kawasaki Z1000 R1, Z1000 R2, and Z1100 R1, what their identifiers are, and the differences between them.

"My goal is to cover the history of the Kawasaki superbikes across at least eight different volumes," Oehl explained. "This is the first book in the series, and it's such a complex topic. It is perfect for motorcycle enthusiasts, motorcycle restorers, and collectors."

"Kawasaki Superbikes," acts as a comprehensive guide to the three different models, providing readers with a comprehensive parts guide that goes into meticulous detail, with over 400 images. It lays out all the parts for each model, the distinctive features or markings that can be found in the sub-models, as well as the special editions of each motorcycle.

For readers who are interested in the history of superbikes, Oehl includes an overview of the origin of the Z1000 R and the Z1100 R, and Eddie Lawson's AMA Superbike Championship win on a Z1000 J stock bike.

"I really admire the technical complexity of these bikes," Oehl said. "Kawasakis bring back a lot of great memories for me, and I hope that it does the same for others as well. I want readers to be able to learn more about the bikes that have had a positive impact on them."

By Stefan R. Oehl

ISBN: 9798369494714 (softcover); 9798369494721 (hardcover); 9798369494707 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

"From completing an electronic technician apprenticeship and serving 15 months of compulsory military service as a radar technician in the German Air Force to his lengthy service in various technical departments for Lufthansa, my father has always had a passion and keen eye for the Kawasaki motorcycle that never left him. After starting a family, Stefan moved himself, his wife, and their two daughters to Brisbane, Australia. Here he experienced the managerial side of things, working for Virgin Australia and Skywest Airlines in its technical departments. Currently, he works as an independent aviation consultant and author."

Author bio about author Stefan Ohel written by Sabrina E. Oehl.

