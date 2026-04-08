New Book Addresses the Hidden Emotional Toll of Parkinson's Disease During Awareness Month

"You can't avoid the emotional side of Parkinson's—but you can learn how to move through it." Post this

While medical care focuses on managing symptoms, the emotional impact of the disease—fear, uncertainty, frustration, and loss of control—often goes largely unaddressed.

In recognition of Parkinson's Awareness Month, author, speaker, and longtime advocate Lianna Marie is bringing that missing piece into focus with the release of her new book, The Parkinson's Path.

Parkinson's disease affects nearly one million people in the United States, with a new diagnosis every six minutes. Yet many patients and care partners report feeling unprepared for the emotional realities that follow.

The Parkinson's Path offers a compassionate and practical guide to navigating those moments—helping readers move through the emotional landscape of Parkinson's with greater clarity, confidence, and support.

"You can't avoid the emotional side of Parkinson's—but you can learn how to move through it," says Marie. "This book is about giving people something steady to hold onto."

A Resource That Resonates Across the Parkinson's Community

Early readers say the book captures the lived experience of Parkinson's in a way that feels both validating and actionable.

"Nearly every page had a check mark for me," shared one reader diagnosed 27 years ago. "Lianna has captured the emotional journey so well—and her practical tools truly help."

Care partners are finding equal value in its approach:

"This book should be required reading—or handed out at first movement specialist appointments. It bridges the gap between 'now what' and meaningful next steps."

Expert Validation Highlights the Book's Impact

Medical professionals are also recognizing the importance of addressing the emotional side of Parkinson's:

"The Parkinson's Path is a practical, no-nonsense guide to living with—rather than dying from—Parkinson's. It empowers both individuals and caregivers to focus on what matters most and truly live," says Dr. Tim Ihrig, physician and internationally recognized expert in palliative and hospice medicine.

A Practical, Human-Centered Approach

Designed for real-life application, The Parkinson's Path breaks complex emotional experiences into manageable steps, offering readers tools they can use immediately.

Key features include:

Short, easy-to-read chapters designed for moments of overwhelm

"Path Pointers" with practical, actionable steps in every chapter

Guidance for both people living with Parkinson's and their care partners

A focus on emotional well-being alongside physical care

About the Author

Lianna Marie is an author, speaker, and Parkinson's advocate with more than 20 years of experience supporting the Parkinson's community. She is the founder of AllAboutParkinsons.com, a global resource platform, and serves as a marketing and communications leader with the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA). A trained nurse and former international athlete, she brings both professional insight and deeply personal experience to her work.

Availability

The Parkinson's Path is available now on Amazon and through major book retailers.

Media Contact

Lianna Marie, All About Parkinson's, 1 4252298782, [email protected], https://www.allaboutparkinsons.com/

SOURCE All About Parkinson's