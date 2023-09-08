New Book Aimed at Christians to Adopt a Plant-Based Vegan Diet

"The evidence is overwhelming, both with science and the Bible—we must stop destroying our bodies with proinflammatory foods that are making us sick..." Tweet this

"The Daniel Fast typically involves churches collectively participating in three weeks of exclusively eating healthy, whole plant foods in January. During this time, most Christians will acknowledge they feel better and have lost some weight. Unfortunately, they go back to their unhealthy diet," Blue explains. "This is tragic because many surveys and studies show that Christians have higher rates of obesity and other chronic illnesses when compared to the general population."

"The evidence is overwhelming, both with science and the Bible—we must stop destroying our bodies with proinflammatory foods that are making us sick," said Carter, "and instead eat foods that nourish our bodies."

The authors wrote this Daniel Fast book to empower readers to refuse the king's diet. It will help the reader become a Daniel in their own life by becoming a stronger, healthier version of themselves. Having health means Christians can serve more, give more, and live out their calling with excellence by:

connecting their health to their divine purpose

eating like Daniel as a long-term lifestyle

understanding how food choices can promote disease or health

seeing health as a spiritual practice, and

fueling the body with foods that strengthen the temple that houses the Holy Spirit

Daniel Fast: Why You Should Only Do It Once includes a bonus journal "A Prayer for Your Health" and recipes from the authors' recipe website, Daniel's Plate.

This book is a complement to their wildly popular Healthy Christian Woman Bootcamp that uses the Daniel Fast as a jumping-off point for a long-term sustainable lifestyle full of health, energy, and purpose.

