NEW BOOK: And the Souls Felt Their Worth by Author, Speaker, and Policy Advocate John A. Calhoun Now Available on Amazon

And the Souls Felt Their Worth: A Life of Purpose, Policy, and the People Who Inspired Me Along the Way is grounded in Jack Calhoun's lifelong commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children, youth and families and interweaves three strands: formational events such as Martin Luther King, Jr.'s seismic public witness that profoundly influenced both his sustaining values and his life's direction; the stories of people whose lives were touched by his policies or programs, people whose stories inspired him whether in his job as a community service worker in Boston or as a presidential appointee serving as the U.S. Commissioner of the Administration for Children, Youth and Families under President Carter in Washington, D.C.; and ultimately And the Souls Felt Their Worth is a memoir of his life's work.

And the Souls Felt Their Worth spans six decades of Calhoun's community and policy work that has touched the lives of millions. With insights gleaned from his earliest days to reflections on a life well lived serving at the highest levels of government, Calhoun shares the touching, human stories of the people who inspired the prevention programs and approaches he designed to strengthen communities, families, and youth. He hopes to inspire readers with this collection of timely and timeless stories to feel their own worth and see it in those around them.

About the Author

Jack Calhoun has been helping souls to feel their worth for more than 60 years working at every level – from community organizer to presidential appointee. An innovator and leader, Jack has launched several programs that have changed the face – and the policies – of prevention, intervention, support of youth and families, and rehabilitation of offenders. As the first President and CEO of the National Crime Prevention Council, Jack helped to redefine crime prevention from a focus on protection and enforcement to a mindset of hope: preventing crime, engaging youth, and enhancing quality of life by building vital communities that don't produce crime. Learn more about Jack at www.HopeMatters.org.

And the Souls Felt Their Worth:

A Life of Purpose, Policy, and the People Who Inspired Me Along the Way

by John A. Calhoun

ISBN: 9798337662909

$19.39; 215 pp; 6" x 0.5" x 9"

