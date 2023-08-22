NEW BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT The Witchfinder's Serpent by Rande Goodwin

"The Witchfinder's Serpent reimagines the early American witch trials as the backdrop to a very modern YA adventure—but with a clever twist that leaves the reader on the edge of their seat until the very last page." —Amber Benson, actor, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Tweet this

The Witchfinder's Serpent is a compelling, modern-day supernatural thriller that builds upon the horrors of the American witch trials that began in Connecticut, nearly fifty years before Salem. Available in time for Halloween, The Witchfinder's Serpent is a mixture of suspense, intrigue and magick—with a touch of fascinating 17th century history—that both teens and adults will find irresistible and exciting.

Something wicked this way comes . . .

When fifteen-year-old Nate Watson moves to Windsor to live with his mysterious Aunt Celia, the last things on his mind are witches and magick and ancient vendettas. While Nate focuses on building a new life for himself and his younger brother, making new friends and adjusting to a new high school, he can't escape the feeling that something isn't as it seems.

Nate's search for answers leads him to a forbidden, locked door in Aunt Celia's mansion. Inside, he finds a witch's workshop full of mystical artifacts, some dating back to the time of the earliest Puritan settlers. It's no coincidence that Nate is now living in the very same town where, forty-five years before the Salem witch trials, Alse Young was hanged as America's first witch.

Could magick be real? Nate remains skeptical until he picks up the witchfinder's serpent--a powerful, demonic bracelet that wraps itself around his arm and permanently imbeds itself into his flesh. Now Nate must confront the truth about Aunt Celia's unlikely ancestry--as well as his own. And with her help, he must find a way to remove the bracelet before the serpent's previous owner returns--an ancient and powerful enemy who will stop at nothing to get it back.

Early Praise for The Witchfinder's Serpent

"The Witchfinder's Serpent has elements of well-researched history combined with a contemporary setting in an intriguing mystery. Goodwin's ability to relate history to contemporary life is phenomenal. This young adult book will cause readers to stretch their imaginations and look at local history creatively." —AuthorsReading.com

"The Witchfinder's Serpent reimagines the early American witch trials as the backdrop to a very modern YA adventure—but with a clever twist that leaves the reader on the edge of their seat until the very last page."

—Amber Benson, author and actor, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

"Rande Goodwin's debut novel, The Witchfinder's Serpent, is a fun, fact-filled tale of revenge that weaves past with present as all hell breaks loose in a quiet New England town."

—Steve Alten, New York Times best-selling author of MEG and The Loch

"The Witchfinder's Serpent, Rande Goodwin's first installment of the series, was captivating, mysterious, sad, and shocking. I very much look forward to the second installment in The Witches of Windsor series—a tale that I truly believe fans of magic and witchcraft stories will most definitely enjoy." —Readers' Favorite

"Rande Goodwin's The Witchfinder's Serpent is a delightful debut novel that builds upon a fascinating period of human history."

—Peter David, New York Times best-selling author

Ordering Details

The Witchfinder's Serpent (ISBN 979-8886450903, $27.95) will be available beginning September 12, 2023. Pre-order is also available for the book in hardcover, eBook and audiobook at online retailers everywhere, including Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and BookShop.org.

Rande Goodwin lives in New England with his wife, two daughters, and four dogs. The Witchfinder's Serpent is his first novel.

