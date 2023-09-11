New Book Asks "Who Do You Think You Are?" in the Eyes of God

Minister shares biblical resources to help others build and understand their relationship with God

LECANTO, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordained minister Nathan Roberts has spent his life praising the Lord and wants to help others truly know God. In his new book, "Who Do You Think You Are?" he dives into biblical scripture to help readers understand God.

Through the book, Roberts retraces his own steps of his spiritual journey so that others can find their special relationship with God like he did. He addresses important questions such as "How can you begin to understand who you are in God?" and "Is it possible to know God and not know him?" and provides answers backed by passages of scripture and history.

"Not everyone will take this journey," Roberts said. "In fact, I don't expect everyone to agree with this teaching. I don't have to make you believe; that must be your choice. But to those of us who are really hungry, we will go forward in Jesus's name."

Roberts encourages readers to truly seek to hear and understand God's voice, rejecting the practice of blindly following scripture.

"How do you obey the Father?" Roberts asked, "by hearing and doing the words of the Father. I have come to realize that we do not know how to hear the voice of God, much less obey that voice. But you have time to make a change, to repent, let God have control, and seek him with all your heart. We all have to make this choice ourselves."

Roberts plans to continue his teachings in future books.

About the author

Nathan Roberts graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Christian Life College in Stockton, Calif. Raised in a pastor's home, he started in ministry in his mid-twenties and was ordained in 2015, after preaching and teaching the Gospel in multiple countries. He and his wife of 39 years have two children.

