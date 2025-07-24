New Book by Veteran Aerospace Engineer Offers Fresh Perspective on Regional Climate Change and Viable Technological Solutions

Engineer Tackles Real Climate Issues Herbert Hutchinson's Dealing with the Real Climate Change offers a science-based look at regional climate shifts and practical tech solutions.

DURHAM, N.C., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealing with the Real Climate Change, the latest nonfiction work by aerospace veteran Herbert A. Hutchinson, is now available on Amazon. With a distinguished career spanning over four decades in aeronautical engineering and system development, Hutchinson presents a fact-based analysis of climate change rooted in science, technology, and geophysical phenomena.

Drawing from his previous publication The Facts and Fallacies of Climate Change on Our Planet, the author continues to challenge common narratives by presenting forensic analysis and prioritization studies. Rather than attributing climate fluctuations solely to human-induced greenhouse gases, Hutchinson's research highlights a broader set of natural and astronomical factors as central contributors to regional climate variations.

In Dealing with the Real Climate Change, the author evaluates a range of existing and emerging technologies using a mathematical prioritization method. The book emphasizes the importance of a multi-faceted approach— "not either/or, but all of the above"—in managing climate challenges in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Hutchinson's background includes leadership roles in system engineering for the U.S. Air Force and Northrop Corporation, participation in presidential-level technological committees, and involvement in high-stakes crash investigations. His insights are built upon both scientific rigor and practical experience in managing large-scale, real-world engineering systems.

The book targets readers interested in environmental science, applied STEM fields, and technology development, encouraging critical thinking about sustainability, public safety, and future innovations.

Previous titles by Hutchinson include:

Inside History of the USAF Lightweight Fighters, 1900 to 1975 (2019)

The F-16 Fighting Falcon Multinational Weapon System, 1972 to 2019 (2020)

The Facts and Fallacies of Climate Change on Our Planet (2025)

The Big Picture of Climate Change on the Planet (2025)

Dealing with the Real Climate Change is available now on Amazon: Dealing with the Real Climate Change

Media Contact

Kelly Sanchez, Stellar Literary Press and Media, 1 1 1-888-945-8513, [email protected], https://stellarliterary.com/

SOURCE Stellar Literary Press and Media