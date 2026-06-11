New Book Challenges the Biggest Assumption in AI: That Human Judgment Can Be Replaced

Why Human Judgment Will Define the AI Era. Post this

Drawing on neuroscience, decision science, psychology, and real-world lessons from enterprise AI deployments, The Feeling Machine argues that many organizations misunderstand how expert judgment works. Rather than relying solely on conscious analysis, experts often make critical decisions through a sophisticated neurological process that allows them to recognize patterns, sense risk, and identify what matters before they can fully explain why.

The book arrives at a pivotal moment for artificial intelligence. While generative AI has captured global attention, many organizations continue to struggle translating AI investments into meaningful business outcomes. Smillie argues that the challenge is not the technology itself, but the assumption that human expertise can simply be replaced by algorithms.

"The question isn't whether AI will make human judgment obsolete," said Smillie. "The question is whether organizations understand what human judgment is. The neuroscience suggests that expertise is not simply analysis - it is a highly evolved capacity to recognize meaning and significance in complex situations. As AI transforms the way we think and work, that capability becomes more valuable, not less."

The book combines insights from pioneering researchers including Antonio Damasio, Gary Klein, Gerd Gigerenzer, Daniel Kahneman, and others to examine the biological foundations of expert decision-making. Through stories drawn from medicine, business, military operations, and product development, Smillie explores why some of the most important decisions humans make depend on capabilities that current AI systems cannot reproduce.

At the center of the book is a new framework called Cognition-Integrated AI (CIAI) https://bit.ly/ws_ciai, which proposes that the future of artificial intelligence lies not in replacing human expertise, but in amplifying it. Rather than treating people as users of AI systems, CIAI treats human cognition itself as a critical component of the intelligence architecture.

"The organizations that thrive in the AI era won't be the ones that remove humans from decision-making," said Smillie. "They'll be the ones that learn how to combine computational power with human judgment in ways that make both stronger."

In a demonstration of the book's central thesis, The Feeling Machine was itself developed through a collaboration between Smillie and AI. While AI assisted with research, synthesis, and drafting, Smillie provided the cross-disciplinary insight, editorial judgment, and conceptual framework that shaped the work—an example of human and machine intelligence operating together rather than in competition.

About the Author

Mark Smillie is a founder, entrepreneur, and product builder working at the convergence of artificial intelligence, healthcare, software, and decision-making. He is the founder of Worksource.io, an AI-first sales enablement platform for medical device professionals, and has spent his career building products and businesses across healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and technology. The Feeling Machine is his first book.

Book Details

Title: The Feeling Machine: Why Human Judgment Will Define the AI Era

Author: Mark Smillie

Category: Business / Technology / Science

Formats: Hardback

Available: Now on Amazon https://a.co/d/04cJ2Fha

Media Contact

Mark Smillie

[email protected]

408-505-8918

Website: marksmillie.com

Substack: mfsmillie.substack.com

X.com: @mfsmillie

Media Contact

Mark Smillie, Monarch Convergence Group, Inc, 1 4085058918, [email protected], cognitionintegratedai.com

SOURCE Monrach Convergence Group, Inc