New book chronicles the adventures of a paramedic and his new assistant as they navigate the world of football matches while providing medical support

Paul Eaton announces the release of 'Dan Dan The Ambulance Man Goes To The Football Match'

SOLIHULL, England, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul Eaton marks the release of "Dan Dan The Ambulance Man Goes To The Football Match" (published by Xlibris UK), the third installment in a series chronicling the adventures of a paramedic and his new assistant as they navigate the world of football matches while providing medical support.

In the bustling town of Casualty-ville, amidst sunny skies, paramedic Dan prepares for a day at the football stadium, accompanied by his latest recruit, Lucy Bandage. Their mission: to offer medical aid to spectators and players alike.

At the match, the spotlight falls on Casualty-ville Rovers' new star player, Derek Daniels, renowned for his uncanny goal-scoring prowess. However, early in the game, disaster strikes as Derek sustains a serious injury. Dan springs into action, confronting the challenge of Derek's broken leg. As the match unfolds, the stakes rise, and Dan's expertise is put to the test.

"Dan Dan The Ambulance Man Goes To The Football Match" is an educational book that is made accessible to young readers with its child-friendly language and vibrant illustrations, appealing to both boys and girls. Reflecting on the book's message, Eaton hopes to impart a greater understanding of the day-to-day working life of a paramedic. Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/858637-dan-dan-the-ambulance-man-goes-to-the-football-match to get a copy.

"Dan Dan The Ambulance Man Goes To The Football Match"

By Paul Eaton

Hardcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781669890683

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781669890669

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781669890676

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Paul Eaton began his healthcare journey as a "B" Grade auxiliary nurse in the Accident and Emergency Department of his local area. Transitioning to become an advanced emergency medical technician, he extended his expertise to cover medical needs at diverse events. Moreover, for 16 years, Eaton served with the British Red Cross, honing his skills as a first aid instructor to educate the public on essential first aid techniques. Presently, he resides in the West Midlands region of England.

Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8620 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisUK, 0-800-014-8620, [email protected], www.xlibris.com/en-gb

SOURCE XlibrisUK