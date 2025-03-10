New Book Chronicles Woman's Journey from Fear and Grief to Hope and Resilience Through Faith in God

"Many people are searching for relief in people or things, but true freedom can only be found in Jesus." Post this

"I pray that through sharing my testimonies, others will be encouraged to seek the Father and lay all of their burdens at His feet so that they may rest in the peace and joy that only comes from Him," Shipman said. "Many people are searching for relief in people or things, but true freedom can only be found in Jesus."

Throughout "Surrender," Shipman addresses questions many believers face, including how fear impacts faith and why trials often serve as turning points in a person's spiritual journey. She shares how waiting, praying and studying scripture have shaped her own faith and how readers can find the strength through similar practice.

"My goal for this book is to remind those who are hurting and have experienced deep trauma or lasting pain that they are not meant to remain bound by their suffering," Shipman said. "I want to encourage readers to pursue a relationship with God and show them how to start that relationship."

"Surrender: Resting in The Peace and Joy of Jesus"

By Morgan Monroe Shipman

ISBN: 9798385040353 (softcover); 9798385040346 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Morgan Monroe Shipman is a wife, mother and passionate follower of Christ from Lumberton, North Carolina. Having battled depression, anxiety, fear and loss, she has learned the power of fully surrendering to God. Through her testimony, she hopes to inspire others to lean on the Gospel truth—that no one faces life's trials alone. With a heart for sharing God's love, she encourages others to find lasting joy and peace in Jesus. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a degree in Elementary Education, Shipman is dedicated to helping others discover the truth that transformed her life. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/862908-surrender.

