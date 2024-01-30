New Book Details How to Connect the Dots to a Better Life Through Jesus' Message

"Everyone is looking for personal growth, whether it is personal or professional, and I want readers to know that God can help them in every way." Post this

"Everyone is looking for personal growth, whether it is personal or professional, and I want readers to know that God can help them in every way," Varnado said. "My book can lead the way to improved relationships, health, wealth and many other aspects through the powerful information within 'The Kingdom of God'."

Despite the challenges Varnado has experienced throughout her life, she learned to trust God to enhance her personal and professional life. In addition to representing the Kingdom of God, Varnado holds both the title of ordained minister and registered nurse. With that, she hopes to share her experience and expertise on Jesus' message with as many people as possible.

"I want readers to remember the evidence that has been presented that the invisible world is more real and powerful than what can be seen," Varnado said, referring to her book. "Ultimately, I want people to understand the Kingdom of God."

"The Kingdom of God: Don't Miss the Message Jesus Wants You to Know"

By Rhonda Varnado

ISBN: ISBN 9781664280410 (softcover); ISBN 9781664280427 (hardcover); ISBN 9781664280403 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press,Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rhonda Varnado is the wife of Terry Varnado and the mother of three children and three grandchildren. Rhonda received a revelation from God to open her own health care business. In 2006, Rhonda obtained a contract with the state of Mississippi to provide health care services with Eagle Health Care Services. In 2014, Rhonda answered another calling, and opened Solution Keys Outreach Ministry. To learn more, please visit Rhonda's website.

