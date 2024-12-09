New Book Details Woman's Quest to Answer a Complex Question That Ultimately Unveiled a Manifestation of Love

"I was determined to find the answers and give some purpose to our purposeless material existence," said Sainato, "so I embarked on a journey that led me to answers that left me astounded. I knew that what I discovered had to come to light and I need to pass this knowledge on to everyone." Post this

Sainato built a career in the fashion industry working for major retail brands and designer labels, during which she decided to keep everything she had learned and discovered to herself. With the onset of COVID, her inner guide validated her and let her know she was now ready and equipped to write this book. Sainato is hoping to offer readers a new perspective about their existence and beliefs.

"The experience of such a spiritual manifestation brought me to the core of my being," said Sainato. "Everything that I had ever thought was valuable or important—or not so valuable or important—began to rearrange itself into the right priority in my life. I saw how material acquisitions only divert us from knowing our purpose. Nowadays, I value simplicity more, which simply means reducing the number of possessions one owns. Nothing you acquire here will be of use in that world except the awareness of your consciousness."

Sainato, who currently resides in Georgia, says that "No matter who you are, what you are, what you believe or don't believe in, and whether you adhere to science or deny the existence of the invisible, this book gives you a new perspective that could help you open your perception, make you draw your own conclusions, and drive you to recognize that we are not the creators of our mortality but rather we are the weavers of it."

