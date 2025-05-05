New Book Directed at Teens Contains Themes of Teenage Love, Bullying and Mental Health Struggles

Author hopes to spread message that individuals can overcome obstacles through personal growth and transformation
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Breaking the Silence" is a coming-of-age story that explores the struggles of poverty, bullying, and hope. John, the main character, faces constant torment from Odell, the school bully, and longs for a better life. Despite the odds stacked against him, John perseveres, holding onto the hope that he will one day escape his circumstances and make something of himself.
Author James Vision Jacobs presents the issues of bullying and violence as a critical message in his book. He hopes to remind readers that the significance of these issues and the role they can play in creating safer and more inclusive environments. He even includes resources and steps to take in regard to depression, suicidal thoughts and bullying.
"An important mission to men and the goal of this book is to raise awareness about the critical issues of violence, bullying, and mental health in our communities," said Jacobs. "Our goal is to create a safer and healthier environment for our children by improving their lives through education and support."
Jacobs highlights the importance of resilience, perseverance, and the power of education while presenting a story about overcoming adversity and finding hope in even the darkest of places. He hopes the book can be used to open discussions in classrooms, as a potential resource for parents to gain insights into the struggles teens go through, and to provide hope and encouragement to those going through similar mental struggles.
"I want my readers to recognize the role they can play in creating safer and more inclusive environments," said Jacobs, "and to encourage them to take a stand against bullying and violence and to support those who may be experiencing these challenges."
"Breaking The Silence: A Teen's Journey Through Bullying, Love, and Overcoming the Trials of Life"
By James Vision Jacobs
ISBN: 9781665740067 (softcover); 9781665740074 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
James Vision Jacobs has a passion for art and works as a graphic designer. He also spends his time working to make a positive impact on his community by addressing important issues and making meaningful changes. He has been a foster parent for eight years, and strongly believes in the power of collective action and that every individual has the potential to make a difference in this world. Jacobs has also co-authored a second book with his daughter, titled "Zora and Phil: A Tale of Time Management." It's a children's book designed to help kids prepare for the next day, achieve their goals, and develop success-oriented habits.
