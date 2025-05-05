New Book Directed at Teens Contains Themes of Teenage Love, Bullying and Mental Health Struggles

"An important mission to men and the goal of this book is to raise awareness about the critical issues of violence, bullying, and mental health in our communities," said Jacobs. Post this

"An important mission to men and the goal of this book is to raise awareness about the critical issues of violence, bullying, and mental health in our communities," said Jacobs. "Our goal is to create a safer and healthier environment for our children by improving their lives through education and support."

Jacobs highlights the importance of resilience, perseverance, and the power of education while presenting a story about overcoming adversity and finding hope in even the darkest of places. He hopes the book can be used to open discussions in classrooms, as a potential resource for parents to gain insights into the struggles teens go through, and to provide hope and encouragement to those going through similar mental struggles.

"I want my readers to recognize the role they can play in creating safer and more inclusive environments," said Jacobs, "and to encourage them to take a stand against bullying and violence and to support those who may be experiencing these challenges."

"Breaking The Silence: A Teen's Journey Through Bullying, Love, and Overcoming the Trials of Life"

By James Vision Jacobs

ISBN: 9781665740067 (softcover); 9781665740074 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

James Vision Jacobs has a passion for art and works as a graphic designer. He also spends his time working to make a positive impact on his community by addressing important issues and making meaningful changes. He has been a foster parent for eight years, and strongly believes in the power of collective action and that every individual has the potential to make a difference in this world. Jacobs has also co-authored a second book with his daughter, titled "Zora and Phil: A Tale of Time Management." It's a children's book designed to help kids prepare for the next day, achieve their goals, and develop success-oriented habits.

To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851688-breaking-the-silence.

