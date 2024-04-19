New Book, 'DIY PR: A Beginner's Guide to Getting Noticed by the Media,' Helps Readers Elevate Their Brand

The book by At Large PR co-founders Brittany Bearden and Jeff Bearden is the essential guide to public relations for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Large PR co-founders Brittany Bearden and Jeff Bearden have released a new book, DIY PR: A Beginner's Guide to Getting Noticed by the Media, which provides readers with the basics they need to understand what public relations can do for their business or brand.

Since 2010, the Beardens have enjoyed success with a variety of clients using traditional PR methods combined with exciting new technology in the digital age. Now, they are sharing their expertise in DIY PR, a beginner's guide to public relations that shows readers how to write press releases and pitches, connect with media outlets, write for outlets, and build an online presence.

DIY PR offers practical advice and insights that are based on the Beardens' years of experience in the PR industry. With a focus on affordable and accessible PR strategies, this book is the perfect resource for those who are just starting out or looking to take their PR efforts to the next level. For authors, small business owners, and entrepreneurs, DIY PR is the essential guide to getting noticed by the media and building a strong brand.

In the book, readers will also find tips for public appearances and becoming a thought leader. By following the advice in this book, anyone with a product or service to offer can benefit from public relations. Building a brand that people know, like, and trust is key to success in today's competitive marketplace.

"No matter what size your business or where you are on the public relations path, DIY PR has something to offer," says Brittany Bearden. "The tactics in this book will empower entrepreneurs, authors, and others to gain recognition in the media."

Jeff Bearden adds, "I've experienced firsthand the power of PR in my professional wrestling career, and I'm thrilled to be able to share our expertise in DIY PR."

DIY PR is available now. For more information, visit atlargepr.com and connect with At Large PR on LinkedIn.

About the Authors

Brittany Bearden began her career in 2010 writing hundreds of press releases for his clients. She started her own publicity and marketing agency, At Large PR, with her husband, Jeff Bearden, and continues to enjoy success with a variety of clients, using established methods of traditional PR while embracing and excelling at new opportunities for public relations in the digital age.

Jeff Bearden is a co-founder of At Large PR. As a professional wrestler for 30 years, Bearden had a great deal of experience with the power of PR. After retiring, he came to work with his wife, Brittany Bearden. He is the author of The Man Behind the Makeup: The Professional Wrestling Life and Times of Jeff Bearden, Who Wrestled as Giant Warrior, Big Tiger Steele, Colossus the Gladiator, and Butch Masters.

The Beardens' clients have been seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in USA Today, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and many more.

Media Contact

Brittany Bearden, At Large PR, 5616573556, [email protected], www.atlargepr.com

Twitter

SOURCE At Large PR