New Book "Doormat Mom, No More!" Says "No More" To the Bullying of Good Parents by Ungrateful Adult Kids

"Good parents have, finally, had enough of their ungrateful adult kids. They are saying "No More" and pushing back on the abuse. The book, "Doormat Mom, No More!: When Good Parents Finally Say "Enough" To Their Ungrateful Adult Kids," is the result of this." Post this

The book follows a Tiktok account called Doormat Mom and a Meta Group called Doormat Mom, No More!, which has grown, exponentially, overnight.

The author who goes by the name of "Doormat Mom," discusses the issue through snippets of her own life, which thousands of parents are relating too. She is receiving tons of support but also angry backlash.

She says, "This issue has resulted from a sick society who has warped the minds of our children all the way up through young adulthood while insisting that parents meet impossible parenting standards. The collision of both, places good parents in a very bad light--leading to the mistreatment of good parents, estrangement, and the demand for them to fix themselves by their ungrateful adult kids. It's bullying and an attack on the family. Good parents have, finally, had enough and are saying "No More." They are pushing back, and "Doormat Mom, No More!: When Good Parents Finally Say "Enough" To Their Ungrateful Adult Kids" is the result of this."

Recently, both Conservative radio personality, writer, and founder of PragerU "Dennis Prager" as well as BBC television and radio personality as well as the host of The Jeremy Vine Show "Jeremy Vine" addressed the issue of family estrangement on their shows. Currently, one in four families in the United States are coping with estrangement. Doormat Mom discusses this topic heavily in the book and throughout her social media accounts noted above.

As family issue and estrangement hits especially hard at the holidays, "Doormat Mom, No More! When Good Parents Say "Enough" To Their Ungrateful Adult Kids" provides comfort and insight into this societal and familial issue in a whole new and raw way. It is currently available on Amazon.

You can view more, here at www.doormatmom.com

