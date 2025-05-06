New Book Encourages Readers to Embrace Curiosity in Their Christian Faith

"These pages represent an effort to clarify my thoughts, and they are not an attempt to persuade others," Cox said. "But they may be useful to others with similar interests, particularly those who feel at home with questions." Post this

"Some people enjoy asking questions," Cox said. "Exploring is fun. It challenges our creativity and can be especially satisfying when it leads to broader views and more rewarding paths to follow."

Rather than offering theological conclusions, Cox shares honest, heartfelt insights shaped by years of thought and lived experiences. Through questions shaped by his Christian background, he invites readers into a quiet space to pause, reflect, and explore their own beliefs with honesty and curiosity.

"Who Is a Christian? And other Questions: A Personal Search"

By Edward Cox

ISBN: 9798385004515 (softcover); 9798385004539 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Edward Cox was born in Central America to evangelical missionaries. Raised in a remote area without roads or medical care, he left home at 13 to attend high school in the United States. He graduated from Wheaton College and served three years as a U.S. Navy officer. Cox earned graduate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. He worked as an economist for 10 years at a New York City bank and for 22 years at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/854445-who-is-a-christian-and-other-questions.

