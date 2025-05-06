New Book Encourages Readers to Embrace Curiosity in Their Christian Faith

Author offers a reflective, personal approach to exploring belief, doubt and spiritual meaning
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Edward Cox has released a new book, "Who Is a Christian? And other Questions: A Personal Search," which explores life's most difficult questions through the lens of personal reflection and biblical inspiration. In it, Cox addresses themes of suffering, evil, beauty and belief, offering thoughtful insight into how to navigate life's storms while staying rooted in purpose.
Throughout "Who Is a Christian?," Cox considers whether there is a deeper, unifying meaning to life, particularly in the face of hardship. He hopes to connect with readers who find comfort in exploration and contemplation. The book draws from his personal search for understanding and his long-standing interest in biblical writers who experienced both hardship and hope.
"Some people enjoy asking questions," Cox said. "Exploring is fun. It challenges our creativity and can be especially satisfying when it leads to broader views and more rewarding paths to follow."
Rather than offering theological conclusions, Cox shares honest, heartfelt insights shaped by years of thought and lived experiences. Through questions shaped by his Christian background, he invites readers into a quiet space to pause, reflect, and explore their own beliefs with honesty and curiosity.
"These pages represent an effort to clarify my thoughts, and they are not an attempt to persuade others," Cox said. "But they may be useful to others with similar interests, particularly those who feel at home with questions."
"Who Is a Christian? And other Questions: A Personal Search"
By Edward Cox
ISBN: 9798385004515 (softcover); 9798385004539 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Edward Cox was born in Central America to evangelical missionaries. Raised in a remote area without roads or medical care, he left home at 13 to attend high school in the United States. He graduated from Wheaton College and served three years as a U.S. Navy officer. Cox earned graduate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. He worked as an economist for 10 years at a New York City bank and for 22 years at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/854445-who-is-a-christian-and-other-questions.
