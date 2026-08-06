New Book Equips Churches to Build Stronger Security Teams

Protecting a church isn't just about security—it's about stewardship. When leaders prepare their teams with purpose and consistency, they create an environment where ministry can flourish. Post this

As threats to houses of worship continue to evolve, many churches struggle to balance openness with preparedness. Wanner's guide addresses this challenge with step-by-step insights on building security teams, improving situational awareness, and implementing safety procedures grounded in both practical wisdom and biblical principles. The result is a resource that strengthens both readiness and confidence without compromising a church's mission.

The book introduces the philosophy "One Team, Same Action," a model emphasizing unity, consistent training, and disciplined response. Through scenario-based guidance, leadership insights, and operational frameworks, churches can develop security ministries that are organized, spiritually grounded, and prepared to handle emergencies ranging from medical incidents to larger-scale threats.

"Churches are called to be places of peace, but wisdom requires preparation," said Wanner. "This book was written to help leaders think intentionally about protecting their congregations while honoring their mission. Preparedness isn't fear—it's stewardship."

Designed for pastors, church administrators, safety directors, ministry leaders, and volunteer teams, the guide provides a flexible roadmap adaptable to churches of all sizes, layouts, and community contexts. With growing national attention on faith-based safety, the book offers a timely, faith-centered approach to security that empowers congregations to safeguard their people while continuing their work of ministry and outreach.

website: frederickdwanner.com

contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Frederick D. Wanner, Rooaak LLC, 1 248-431-4316, [email protected]

Brian Hallbauer, Westbow Press, 1 812-315-3356 5108, [email protected]

SOURCE Rooaak LLC