New Book Equips Churches to Build Stronger Security Teams

Immediate Release Westbow Press: The Ultimate Church Security Guide: 101 Sections for Success delivers a powerful, faith-based blueprint that helps churches confidently protect their people, strengthen their ministries, and build highly effective security teams. Drawing on more than 20 years of real-world experience, Frederick D. Wanner provides proven strategies, practical training, and biblical principles to help congregations prepare for today's evolving security challenges without compromising their mission.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Immediate Release Westbow Press: At a time when churches across America face increasing security concerns, author Frederick D. Wanner announces the release of The Ultimate Church Security Guide: 101 Sections for Success, a comprehensive resource designed to help churches build effective, unified security teams while maintaining a welcoming atmosphere of worship. Drawing from decades of real-world experience, the book equips church leaders with practical strategies to protect their congregations, facilities, and ministries.
More than a manual, The Ultimate Church Security Guide represents over twenty years of hands-on learning in business security, church leadership, and ministry service. Wanner presents a structured framework that helps churches identify vulnerabilities, establish clear protocols, and train paid and volunteer teams to respond calmly and effectively in crisis situations.
As threats to houses of worship continue to evolve, many churches struggle to balance openness with preparedness. Wanner's guide addresses this challenge with step-by-step insights on building security teams, improving situational awareness, and implementing safety procedures grounded in both practical wisdom and biblical principles. The result is a resource that strengthens both readiness and confidence without compromising a church's mission.
The book introduces the philosophy "One Team, Same Action," a model emphasizing unity, consistent training, and disciplined response. Through scenario-based guidance, leadership insights, and operational frameworks, churches can develop security ministries that are organized, spiritually grounded, and prepared to handle emergencies ranging from medical incidents to larger-scale threats.
"Churches are called to be places of peace, but wisdom requires preparation," said Wanner. "This book was written to help leaders think intentionally about protecting their congregations while honoring their mission. Preparedness isn't fear—it's stewardship."
- Designed for pastors, church administrators, safety directors, ministry leaders, and volunteer teams, the guide provides a flexible roadmap adaptable to churches of all sizes, layouts, and community contexts. With growing national attention on faith-based safety, the book offers a timely, faith-centered approach to security that empowers congregations to safeguard their people while continuing their work of ministry and outreach.
- website: frederickdwanner.com
- contact: [email protected]
Media Contact
Frederick D. Wanner, Rooaak LLC, 1 248-431-4316, [email protected]
Brian Hallbauer, Westbow Press, 1 812-315-3356 5108, [email protected]
SOURCE Rooaak LLC
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