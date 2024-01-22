New Book Evaluates the Complicated Relationship Between God and Humanity

Author Alex Fuleki shares reason why God is the clearest communicator

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evaluating divine communication with humanity, author Alex Fuleki shares his theological findings with readers in his new book, "Hello, this is God speaking can you hear me?"

"Hello, this is God speaking can you hear me?" offers readers a comprehensive exploration of theological themes related to God's communication with humanity, the concept of redemption, and the role of the church in the divine plan.

"God has been trying to reach humans for centuries, for millennia, but with limited success," Fuleki said. "Since Cain walked away from God to forge his own godless society and a culture void of moral and spiritual values, the voice of God has only been heard by those who humbly and sincerely committed themselves to follow his will."

Fuleki emphasizes the importance of understanding and adhering to the true meaning of God's words and discusses the church's function in the light of God's communications.

"The church acts as both a recipient and distributor of grace and spiritual gifts," Fuleki explained. "In times of trouble, God shares his answers with the church through the Holy Spirit or through godly humans."

The book integrates concepts from both the Old and New Testament to support Fuleki's statements. He presents divine assurance from the Old Testament and statements from Jesus to affirm universal salvation.

"God wants to save all humans in every nation, tribe and tongue," Fuleki said. "God made it clear that salvation from sin, human spiritual sanctification, and restoration of unity with God must be done according to His way in every detail. Knowing the voice of Jesus, knowing the name of God, and being still are the three requirements, the fulfillment of which guarantees a saving communication with God. Anything less will bring a disappointing result."

"Hello, this is God speaking can you hear me?"

By Alex Fuleki

ISBN: 978149747563 (softcover); 9781489748676 (electronic)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Alex Fuleki earned a Bachelor of Arts from Atlantic Union College, a Bachelor of Divinity from Andrews University, a Master of Arts in education from Canisius College in Toronto, and a Doctor of Ministry from Ashland University in Ohio. He lives in Florida.

