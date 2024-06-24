New Book Examines the Impact of Global Warming and Current Environmental Policy

"This book is for all the people who want to protect our environment and are willing to take a hard look at what we are doing in the name of climate change." Post this

"I felt there was a need to present the facts of my research," Palmer said. "There are many calculations to prove my data. I spent two years collecting information to back up my data."

With the evidence Palmer presents in her book, Palmer encourages readers to engage in further research into the information being presented about climate change and the Green New Deal. She believes that this information is being construed and hidden, and it is necessary to seek out the truth.

"This book is for all the people who want to protect our environment and are willing to take a hard look at what we are doing in the name of climate change," Palmer said. "Politicians have convinced people that we are facing a climate apocalypse. But if you follow the money, you will see the real reason politicians are pushing for these policy changes."

"What to Do about CO2: And All Those Other Ghastly Gases"

By Pat Palmer

ISBN: 9781665724487 (softcover); 9781665724463 (hardcover); 9781665724470 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Pat Palmer has spent most of her professional life in the field of science. She earned a degree in chemistry from the University of California at Santa Barbara and worked in the medical field for more than 30 years. Palmer has been married for 42 years and has two children. She wrote this book in her retirement. For more information, please visit https://www.whattodoaboutco2.com/

Media Contact

Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]

SOURCE Pat Palmer