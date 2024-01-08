New Book Explores Ways to Be Healthy, Feel More Confident and Independent

"Everyone faces challenges, whether it is mental health, medical concerns, addictive behaviors, or experiencing grief, loss, or trauma. This book provides support, along with an understanding that value lives inside all of us, and a diagnosis or situation does not have to define us." Post this

"Everyone faces challenges, whether it is mental health, medical concerns, addictive behaviors, or experiencing grief, loss, or trauma," said Usdane Wall. "This book provides support, along with an understanding that value lives inside all of us, and a diagnosis or situation does not have to define us."

Usdane Wall has over 35 years of professional experience in the field of mental and behavioral health. She was a school social worker in Title One Schools for over 27 years, worked as an ER crisis therapist, assisting patients who were experiencing suicidal, homicidal, psychosis, or drug and alcohol concerns, and worked in several community mental health agencies as both a therapist and a supervisor, training other practitioners.

In 2015, she opened her own private practice where she serves children, youth, adults, and seniors, both in an office, assisted living, and nursing homes.

"I hope to assist the reader in understanding that negative thinking, overthinking, and self-doubt, does not belong in anyone's life," said Usdane Wall. "This guide allows the reader to become open-minded in making changes, exploring goals, and finding a new path of honoring who they choose to be. My hope and goal is that the reader will work to get out of their head and into their heart."

"Get Out of Your Head and into Your Heart Integrating the Mind and Heart: An Intuitive Perspective in Transformation"

By Suzi Usdane Wall, MSW, LCSW

ISBN: 9798765237816 (softcover); 9798765237830 (hardcover); 9798765237823 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Suzi Usdane Wall, MSW, LCSW, is a mother of two wonderful sons, married for over 32 years, and is both faith-based, and spiritual. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology, sociology, and child-family relations from the University of Arizona, Tucson, Ariz. She completed her graduate degree in social work with a specialization in child welfare from Arizona State University, Tempe, Ariz. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in Arizona and works with non-profit organizations, and facilitates both grief and loss training, education, and bereavement groups for employees at Make-A-Wish Arizona. To learn more, please visit http://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/837086-get-out-of-your-head-and-into-your-heart-integrating-the-mind-and-heart.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Balboa Press