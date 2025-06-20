New Book "Fearfully & Wonderfully Made" Helps Kids Embrace Self-Worth Through Scripture

This engaging faith-based book simplifies biblical truths to foster positive self-image and spiritual growth in young readers.

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia and TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlie I. Ejim, author and educator, announces the release of Fearfully & Wonderfully Made, the second installment in the Scripture in Bite-Size series. Now available on Amazon, the book offers a fresh and accessible approach to biblical teachings for children and teens.

Centered on Psalm 139:14a — "I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made" — the book helps young readers understand and internalize the message of inherent value and divine craftsmanship. By breaking down key concepts within the scripture, Ejim encourages children to embrace their uniqueness and recognize their worth.

A graduate of the University of Waterloo and the University of Calgary, Ejim brings her extensive experience in education to this work. Her goal is to make scripture relatable to younger audiences and foster intergenerational conversations about faith and self-worth.

"The idea is to help children see themselves through the lens of scripture — as individuals created with purpose and intention," Ejim said.

The Scripture in Bite-Size series presents biblical passages in simplified formats designed to enhance understanding among young readers. In Fearfully & Wonderfully Made, the book's interactive structure invites discussions between children, parents, and educators, making it a valuable resource for both individual learning and group reflection.

In today's world, where issues of self-image and personal worth are significant concerns for youth, this book offers timely insights. It serves as a resource for parents, teachers, and religious leaders seeking to nurture confidence and spiritual growth in children.

Fearfully & Wonderfully Made is available on Amazon: Fearfully and Wonderfully Made

