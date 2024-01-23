New Book Follows a Spiritual Journey of a Lost Soul as She Finds Her Way

Author hopes this fictional journey helps to spread love and compassion
LIGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tiana Barron has traveled the world in search of inner peace and is a lifelong believer in God. She has appeared in several TV shows including ER, Days of Our Lives and Max Headroom, and wrote, produces and directed a public service announcement on child abuse starring James Earl Jones, Edward James Olmos and Fred Savage. In her first book, "The Magical Mystery Tour of Life," she has created a magical forest full of creatures that help guide a "lost soul."
The book's narrator awakes in a magical forest where a fox shares that she must travel to the "land of knowledge" to find a special book. Along the way, she encounters a variety of creatures who reassure her she is on the right path and the girl continues searching for the key to the kingdom so she can open the door to the mystery of life.
"The world is filled with such division, and we all must find peace within ourselves," said Barron. "We can't change others but, by changing ourselves, the world will be a more positive place and miracles will happen."
Barron's difficult childhood was an inspiration for the book, and the girl in the story represents herself. Her strong faith helped her search for inner peace, and now she hopes to help provide guidance and be an inspiration to others. The book also includes several full color illustrations and photographs that pair with the book's spiritual contest.
"This book is about healing our souls so the world will be a better place," said Barron. "My journey in life has always been about helping others, and I hope to help spread love, compassion and to learn to live in grace."
"The Magical Mystery Tour of Life"
By Tiana Barron
ISBN: 9781982278335 (softcover); 9798765243602 (hardcover); 9781982278342 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Tiana Baron is an educator, counselor, producer, director and an actress. She studied at U.C. Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, Calif. Tiana was a president and founder of S.A.V.E.(Stop Abuse Very Early), which led to receiving awards from President George H.W. Bush and California Governor George Deukmejian. To learn more, please visit http://www.themagicalmysterytouroflife.com.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]
SOURCE Tiana Barron
Share this article