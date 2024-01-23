New Book Follows a Spiritual Journey of a Lost Soul as She Finds Her Way

"The world is filled with such division, and we all must find peace within ourselves," said Barron. "We can't change others but, by changing ourselves, the world will be a more positive place and miracles will happen." Post this

Barron's difficult childhood was an inspiration for the book, and the girl in the story represents herself. Her strong faith helped her search for inner peace, and now she hopes to help provide guidance and be an inspiration to others. The book also includes several full color illustrations and photographs that pair with the book's spiritual contest.

"This book is about healing our souls so the world will be a better place," said Barron. "My journey in life has always been about helping others, and I hope to help spread love, compassion and to learn to live in grace."

"The Magical Mystery Tour of Life"

By Tiana Barron

ISBN: 9781982278335 (softcover); 9798765243602 (hardcover); 9781982278342 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tiana Baron is an educator, counselor, producer, director and an actress. She studied at U.C. Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, Calif. Tiana was a president and founder of S.A.V.E.(Stop Abuse Very Early), which led to receiving awards from President George H.W. Bush and California Governor George Deukmejian. To learn more, please visit http://www.themagicalmysterytouroflife.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiana Barron