New Book, GLOBAL IPO: The Great Rewiring of Capital Markets, Challenges a "Stay Private Longer" Dogma

"The IPO isn't dead," says Stewart. "It's going global. The founders who recognize this shift earliest will build the most durable, valuable companies of the next decade." Post this

The Core Argument

For much of the past two decades, the dominant narrative in venture capital has been to delay going public as long as possible. Global IPO: The Great Rewiring of Capital Markets challenges that orthodoxy. Stewart argues staying private too long is trapping capital and stifling innovation; with venture capital funds returning $196.9 billion less cash to investors than they've taken in since 2022. Technologies including AI, distributed ledger, and cross-border telecommunications, combined with a global surge in wealth are combining to make the Global IPO faster, cheaper, and available earlier in a company's lifecycle than at any point in history.

"The percentage of companies that are going public in the U.S. that are from other countries has been at an all-time high. This book explains the forces behind why exchanges are attracting companies from abroad" said Professor Jay Ritter, Director, The IPO Initiative, University of Florida.

"The IPO isn't dead," says Stewart. "It's going global. The founders who recognize this shift earliest will build the most durable, valuable companies of the next decade."

Why Now

Wealth is becoming younger, more digital, and inherently global. This new class of investors operates in real time, across borders, with little regard for traditional jurisdictional constraints. Stewart's book provides the first comprehensive map of this new landscape.

The book lays out a clear-eyed framework for:

Founders: How to use public market credibility, visibility, and financial flexibility as a growth tool, not just an exit mechanism.

Investors: How to identify Global IPO candidates early, before the market fully appreciates them, and compound value as these companies grow in the public eye.

Policymakers: How interconnected markets, regulatory diversity, geo-politics and a surge in global wealth are rewiring the entire architecture of capital formation.

About the Author

Jeffrey Stewart brings a rare combination of perspectives to this subject. A serial founder who built Inc. 500 companies, and a Fintech CEO who worked with regulators across two dozen countries, Stewart co-founded the GPO Fund in 2018, a growth-stage venture capital firm backing ambitious founders who intend to leverage the advantages of public markets to accelerate their strategy. Stewart started his career at Ernst & Young consulting for the Nasdaq regulatory group, the predecessor to FINRA.

Publication Details

Title: Global IPO The Great Rewiring of Capital Markets

Author: Jeffrey Stewart

Publisher: Urgent Publishing Inc.

Publication Date: March 31, 2026

Format: Hardcover

Price: $150

ISBN: 979-8-218-87743-9

Website: globalipobook.com

Media Contact

Reade Jones, Urgent Publishing Inc., 1 646 466 7147, [email protected], globalipobook.com

SOURCE Urgent Publishing Inc.