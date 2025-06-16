New Book Guides Readers to Deal with Past Trauma by Putting Them in Control of Their Lives' Direction

"Forgiving someone is cathartic and often makes the forgiver feel better about themselves," said O'Leary, "but they can't effectively use it to overcome the underlying issues." Post this

In "Stop Letting Your Past Control You," Dr. O'Leary shares clinical exercises that readers can use to start putting themselves in control of their life's direction. The short-term and long-term goals include can provide present as well as future benefits.

"I've been working with people coping with trauma and extreme circumstances for most of my life," said O'Leary. "I've learned that we all have early experiences that we carry with us and influence our self-concept and relationships. Through reflection and a decision to evolve, we can choose what we do about our past experiences and how we let them affect us."

O'Leary has been active in the mental health field since 1991 and has been working with victims and perpetrators of violent and sexual crimes for over 30 years. Through consulting, Bill has taught for SUNY Stony Brook, Fordham University, Buffalo State, as well as helping rookies for the New York Giants, and thousands of students through bullying and sexual harassment workshops in schools.

"Stop Letting Your Past Control You: A step-by-step guide to becoming who you want to be"

By Dr. Bill O'Leary

ISBN: 9781665771979 (softcover); 9781665771986 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and http://www.drbilloleary.com

About the author

Dr. Bill O'Leary began his own consulting business named People Talk, Inc., in 1999. He teaches on a consultant basis, is a media consultant, a professor at SUNY Stony Brook, Vice President of the Stony Brook Fire Department, and works extensively as a forensic psychologist with law enforcement cases. He lives on Long Island, NY, with his wife and two sons. To learn more, please visit http://www.drbilloleary.com.

