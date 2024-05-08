New Book Helps Aspiring Authors Bring Their Nonfiction Book Ideas to Life

"We believe everyone has a book inside them," says co-author Brittany Bearden. "The difference between those who write a book and those who don't is determination and consistency. The Book Inside You shows you how to use those traits to make your book idea a reality." Post this

"We believe everyone has a book inside them," says co-author Brittany Bearden. "The difference between those who write a book and those who don't is determination and consistency. The Book Inside You shows you how to use those traits to make your book idea a reality."

The book guides readers on improving their writing, planning their book, conducting research, incorporating feedback, and pushing through any roadblocks. Aspiring memoir writers will also find tips on writing an impactful autobiography.

"Writing a book can be life-changing, but getting started is often the hardest part," adds co-author Jeff Bearden. "With The Book Inside You, we want to give people the motivation and tools to begin - and finish - writing their nonfiction book."

The Book Inside You: How to Write a Nonfiction Book is available in ebook and paperback formats. Learn more at clarenspublishing.com.

About Clarens Ghostwriting and Publishing:

Clarens Ghostwriting and Publishing provides book writing, editing, design, and publishing services. The company has helped authors write and publish books since 2011.

About the Authors

Brittany Bearden began her writing career as a freelancer for a book publicist, focusing first on press releases and then taking on ever-larger writing challenges. She has been editing and ghostwriting books since 2011. She co-founded the businesses Clarens Publishing, a professional writing, editing, design, publishing, and promotion service for authors, and At Large Public Relations, a publicity and marketing agency.

Jeff Bearden is the co-founder of Clarens Publishing, where he works with aspiring authors and ghostwriters, managing their projects from the outline to the final draft, to help make their publication dreams into reality. A former professional wrestler, Jeff authored his autobiography, The Man Behind the Makeup: The Professional Wrestling Life and Times of Jeff Bearden, Who Wrestled as Giant Warrior, Big Tiger Steele, Colossus the Gladiator, and Butch Masters.

Media Contact

Brittany Bearden, Clarens Publishing, (561) 657-3556, [email protected], https://clarenspublishing.com/

SOURCE Clarens Publishing