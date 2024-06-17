New Book Helps Readers Change their Mindset to Align with their Authentic Self

Author and Life Coach Jill Nypower shares her thought-provoking spiritual poetry

ALBERTA, Canada, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharing her personal journey to spiritual freedom, author and life coach Jill Nypower has released her first book. In "Healing Codes to Enlightment," she shares her growth, healing and spiritual awakening through poetry.

Containing over 300 poems, "Healing Codes of Enlightment" details Nypower's struggle, as she dug herself out of a system that was making her feel bound and powerless. In the process, she learned how to believe in herself and how to find peace, allowing her to experience heaven on Earth.

"I was raised in a family that gave me a very conditional love," Nypower explained. "Their black-and-white thinking impacted my thoughts and perception of myself for a long time. As I healed, I forged my own path and created my own system that helped me find my freedom. I want to help others find that freedom for themselves."

The book is broken into two sections, bridging the gap between Christianity and more a more encompassing spirituality which interconnects the balance between the spiritual and physical world.

"I turned to God, exercise, nature and meditation for introspection and guidance," Nypower said. "The Bible showed me that I am not what people said about me. God loves me and I am precious to him. But my book is for more than just Christians, it is for anyone who needs spiritual guidance to love themselves and reach their highest frequency."

Nypower wants to help readers find the strength to get back up when they are knocked down so that they can become the best version of themselves and live the life they choose for themselves, not the life chosen for them by someone else.

About the author

After forging her own path, Jill Nypower set out to help others learn and grow as a certified life coach. She works to empower others and help them to follow their truth and live their dreams. To learn more, please visit her Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube Channel.

