New Book Highlights Emerging Therapeutic Uses of Ultrasound Technology in Medical Applications

BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Victor Frenkel, PhD, has published his new popular science book, "Beyond Imaging: The Amazing Power of Ultrasound: from Destroying Tumors to Healing the Brain, and More!," which details the potential of using ultrasound therapeutically, rather than just for diagnostic imaging. With nearly 30 years of experience as a teacher, mentor and research scientist, Frenkel describes the cutting-edge technology, including the various noninvasive, image-guided devices that are used and the unique medically relevant effects they can generate.
In "Beyond Imaging," Frenkel takes readers beyond the familiar diagnostic uses of ultrasound in medical practice, to explore its uses for a wide range of therapeutic applications that include the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. In this illustrated and easy to read book, Frenkel guides readers through the evolution of the treatments, starting from the basic physics of sound waves, and up until the impressive devices that are used to carry out these ground-breaking treatments.
"This book serves as an engaging introduction to ultrasound technology, designed for those who have always been curious about its capabilities for both imaging and therapy, and focuses on the fascinating uses and cutting-edge devices that are revolutionizing the treatment of diseases and conditions today," Frenkel said.
"I want this book to inspire readers to explore the incredible potential of therapeutic ultrasound," Frenkel said. "It's an exciting frontier in medical technology that's already making a difference in patient care, and I encourage aspiring researchers to consider this dynamic field."
"Beyond Imaging: The Amazing Power of Ultrasound: from Destroying Tumors to Healing the Brain, and More!"
By Victor Frenkel
ISBN: 9781665760263 (softcover); 978166576027 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Victor Frenkel, PhD, is a leading expert in therapeutic ultrasound with nearly 30 years of medical research experience. He earned his doctorate in Biomedical Engineering and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Maryland. Frenkel has worked as a staff scientist at NIH and taught at the Catholic University of America. More recently, he served as an Associate Professor of Radiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and as a Faculty Research Associate at the Wilmer Eye Institute, at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His research has centered on using focused ultrasound for noninvasively enhancing the delivery of therapeutics to improve the treatment of a range of conditions. To learn more, please visit https://authorwebservices-temp2.net/ArchwayPublishing/858478/about-the-author/
