New Book Highlights Emerging Therapeutic Uses of Ultrasound Technology in Medical Applications

"I want this book to inspire readers to explore the incredible potential of therapeutic ultrasound," Frenkel said. "It's an exciting frontier in medical technology that's already making a difference in patient care, and I encourage aspiring researchers to consider this dynamic field." Post this

"This book serves as an engaging introduction to ultrasound technology, designed for those who have always been curious about its capabilities for both imaging and therapy, and focuses on the fascinating uses and cutting-edge devices that are revolutionizing the treatment of diseases and conditions today," Frenkel said.

In 2023, Frenkel also released a heartfelt memoir about his dog, Grover. The memoir shares the story of an eight-year-old Labrador retriever that Frenkel and his two sons rescued during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Readers can learn more at PR.com.

"I want this book to inspire readers to explore the incredible potential of therapeutic ultrasound," Frenkel said. "It's an exciting frontier in medical technology that's already making a difference in patient care, and I encourage aspiring researchers to consider this dynamic field."

"Beyond Imaging: The Amazing Power of Ultrasound: from Destroying Tumors to Healing the Brain, and More!"

By Victor Frenkel

ISBN: 9781665760263 (softcover); 978166576027 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Victor Frenkel, PhD, is a leading expert in therapeutic ultrasound with nearly 30 years of medical research experience. He earned his doctorate in Biomedical Engineering and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Maryland. Frenkel has worked as a staff scientist at NIH and taught at the Catholic University of America. More recently, he served as an Associate Professor of Radiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and as a Faculty Research Associate at the Wilmer Eye Institute, at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His research has centered on using focused ultrasound for noninvasively enhancing the delivery of therapeutics to improve the treatment of a range of conditions. To learn more, please visit https://authorwebservices-temp2.net/ArchwayPublishing/858478/about-the-author/

Media Contact

Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing