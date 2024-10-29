New Book: IF YOU'RE ALIVE Your Mission on Earth Isn't Finished! - An Inspiring Guide for Discovering What's Next, by David McNally

IF YOU'RE ALIVE...helps readers understand that age is a chronological fact, not an indictment. The opportunities for a rich and full life exist until our last breath. The creative force within us expires only when we expire. Post this

Having been twice widowed, IF YOU'RE ALIVE poignantly reflects David's own search for meaning and purpose after such significant loss. Written with compassion and the wisdom only adversity offers, he provides direction on how to move forward in a way that ensures our next years will be some of our best years.

"David McNally's wisdom, experience, and courage offer a beautiful invitation to discover meaning and how to contribute throughout the rest of our lives. In conversation with a seasoned and compassionate guide, you will reimagine your own elderhood as a time of creativity and rich possibilities." - Ann Cahill, director, John O'Donohue Literary Estate

As we reach the autumn of our lives, each day becomes more precious. David challenges us to ask: How will I treasure the days ahead? Where will I focus my energy? How will I contribute? What will I create? To whom will I look for inspiration?

The Inspired Elder:

IF YOU'RE ALIVE…illustrates how to live a life of purpose, contribution and grace. As a companion to the book, David McNally has launched The Inspired Elder on YouTube. In this dynamic and powerful video series he presents a weekly message designed to reinforce your commitment to ensuring your next years are among your best years.

About David McNally:

David is the author of the bestselling books, EVEN EAGLES NEED A PUSH-Learning to Soar in a Changing World, THE EAGLE'S SECRET-Success Strategies for Thriving at Work and in Life and BE YOUR OWN BRAND-Achieving More of What You Want by Being More of Who You Are. He is also the producer of the award-winning documentary, THE POWER OF PURPOSE. A member of the Speaker's Hall of Fame, he has spoken to audiences all over the world. He is a globally recognized thought leader on personal transformation, purpose and meaning. His books, films, and corporate training programs have been released in over twenty countries. For more information please visit the website: https://davidmcnally.com or contact Annemarie Osborne [email protected].

Publisher: Wise Ink Creative Publishing

ISBN: 9781634897174

Binding: Hardcover

Author: David McNally

Pages: 224

Trim: 6.5 x 8.5 inches

Published: 10/22/2024

