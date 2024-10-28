New Book Integrates Coaching Techniques with Modern Education to Set Students Up for Lifelong Success

Linda L. Hopper, PhD. provides tools to empower both students and teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a former business coach, trainer, consultant, teacher, and mother of three, Linda L. Hopper, PhD, has long been interested and involved in education. When COVID-19 caused the world to slow down, some people began reevaluating their priorities, with personal well-being becoming a priority for many. Hopper concluded that the current education system does not benefit student's or teacher's well-being and set out to find a solution. In her new book "Coaching in the Classroom: A Guide for Empowering Students and Teachers," she leverages her coaching expertise to help teachers prepare students to be more self-aware, resilient, and empowered individuals.

"Coaching in the Classroom," advocates for a shift in education from traditional, standardized teaching models to a more personalized, student-centered approach through coaching. Hopper argues that the current education system, based on industrial mass production, does not cater to the diverse needs of students. Instead, she encourages teachers to adopt a coaching mindset that promotes personal growth, creativity, and self-awareness in students.

Hopper emphasizes the importance of teaching students to take responsibility for their learning and lives. By coaching students to develop a sense of self-efficacy, they become more confident and capable of achieving their goals.

The book discusses the benefits of positive psychology, particularly focusing on well-being, happiness, and life satisfaction. Hopper encourages teachers to integrate positive psychology principles into their coaching practices to help students develop a strong foundation for a fulfilling life. She also includes practical "lesson bites;" short, flexible lessons that teachers can incorporate into their classrooms to introduce coaching concepts without overwhelming their already packed schedules.

"The book does more than empower students, it empowers teachers as well," Hopper said. "Both students and teachers can learn strategies for their own well-being and growth. Change is driven from within. I know many of you share my vision of someday having an education system that allows every student to explore, grow and develop at a pace that is conducive to them. This book offers you a way to contribute to that vision. Teachers with their amazing abilities, insights, knowledge and experience are uniquely positioned to revolutionize education."

"Coaching in the Classroom: A Guide for Empowering Students and Teachers"

By Linda L. Hopper, Ph.D.

ISBN: 9798765252352 (softcover); 9798756252369 (hardcover); 9798765252345 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Linda Hopper, PhD, is a former business coach, trainer, consultant, and teacher. She relies on over three decades of experience in business, education, coaching, and as a parent to share insights into how the empowerment method of coaching fits into education. She currently travels and provides workshops to help teachers learn more about becoming a teacher/coach in the classroom. To learn more, please visit http://www.lindahopperphd.com.

