New Book Integrates Holistic Approaches into Traditional Women's Medicine

"By exploring the art of women's health, we embark on a journey that values women's needs, experiences, and voices," said Dr. Bogdan. "Through education, empowerment initiatives, and advocacy efforts, we strive to create a world where every woman can flourish and realize her potential." Post this

"As time goes by, women have been entering my practice with more comorbidities than I've ever seen," said Dr. Bogdan. "It was time to stop being a bystander and author an easy manual, here we

gather to explore mindset, discuss nutritional needs, habit stack and bio hack to reach our goal

of holistic wellness."

Dr. Bogdan has over 20 years as a women's health nurse practitioner and a doctorate in nursing practice,

holds a 500 RYT yoga certification. Her comprehensive background includes certifications in functional medicine, yoga, caring for teens, young adults and women of childbearing age, perimenopause, and is certified by the North American Menopause Society as a menopause practitioner.

"Decoding Vitality: Understand Your Unique Body Code For A More Vital Body, Mind and Life"

By Dr. Isabel Bogdan

ISBN: 9798765252147 (softcover); 9798765252802 (hardcover); 9798765252116 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Isabel Bogdan, DNP, WHNP, is a women's health nurse practitioner with a degree specializing in supporting perimenopausal women. Her services are available both virtually and in person, a flexible approach that has proven invaluable during challenging times. Her program is designed to address mindset, nutritional needs, metabolic function, essential movement, and aesthetics, all tailored to help women achieve their unique level of holistic wellness. She received a Doctoral of Nursing Practice from Columbia University, New York, and is a Board-Certified Women's Health Nurse Practitioner

To learn more, please visit belevwomenshealth.com.

